KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

BJ the Chicago Kid Taps Freddie Gibbs for New Track 'Liquor Store in the Sky'

"Liquor Store In The Sky" is the second single from BJTCK's upcoming collaboration album slated for release this summer.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

BJ the Chicago Kid Taps Freddie Gibbs for New Track 'Liquor Store in the Sky'

BJ The Chicago Kid, a 7X GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter, releases a new single, “Liquor Store In The Sky” ft. Freddie Gibbs via RTW Records/RCA Records.

"Liquor Store In The Sky" was born at Memphis' legendary Royal Studios, the very same creative sanctuary once graced by the iconic Al Green.

During these studio sessions with multi-platinum producer Yeti Beats, the gifted composer/instrumentalist and fellow GRAMMY-nominee Charlie Bereal strummed the chords of William Bell's timeless classic “Forgot To Be Your Lover,” serving as the captivating replayed sample that anchors the song.

“Liquor Store In The Sky” holds a special place in BJ's heart, as the title has long resided in his phone among a collection of captivating song titles he aspires to bring to life one day. Finally, the music aligned, breathing life into this concept.

"My songwriting often draws from personal experiences, honoring the memory of Al Howard, a childhood best friend lost tragically in a car accident," shares BJ The Chicago Kid. "This song resonates with anyone who has lost someone special, particularly with those who yearn for a cherished drink with their favorite person, hoping that one day they might reunite at the 'Liquor Store In The Sky.'

With its relatable and introspective lyrics, the song skillfully navigates the delicate emotions surrounding loss and grief. The slow-tempo ballad concludes with a touching dedication to BJ's late father and other friends and family members who have recently passed. This heartfelt tribute further exemplifies BJ's authenticity and commitment to creating music that resonates with his audience profoundly.

"Liquor Store In The Sky" is the second single from BJTCK's upcoming collaboration album slated for release this summer with multi-platinum producer Yeti Beats, best known for his work with superstar Doja Cat. The track follows the light-hearted upbeat single, “Forgot Your Name,” which will also be on BJ & Yeti’s highly anticipated collab project. Since its release, “Forgot Your Name” has received praise from the likes of BET, Essence, UPROXX, VIBE, REVOLT & more! 

BJ The Chicago Kid is truly a musical force to be reckoned with, leaving an indelible mark on the industry with his soul-stirring vocals and undeniable artistry. With a career spanning over a decade, BJ has become a prominent figure in R&B and soul music, enchanting listeners with his heartfelt performances and impeccable songwriting.

From collaborations with hip-hop heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Chance the Rapper, to R&B luminaries like H.E.R., Solange, and Miguel, BJ has steadily been cementing his place among music's elite.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sad Park Drop CAROUSEL New Single Photo
Sad Park Drop 'CAROUSEL' New Single

‘NO MORE SOUND’ is Sad Park’s third full length and first for Pure Noise Records. The band worked with AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, who oversaw production and collaborated with vocalist/guitarist Graham Steele on the lyric writing process, helped bassist/vocalist Sam Morton, drummer Grant Bubar and guitarist Aidan Memory.

2
Bird Streets to Issue Digital Deluxe Version of Album Lagoon Photo
Bird Streets to Issue Digital Deluxe Version of Album 'Lagoon'

Lagoon will be reissued as a deluxe digital edition with an additional eight tracks, including two new songs: the Patrick Sansone-produced “California High,” and “What In The World,” featuring Sting drummer Zach Jones. The re-release will be accompanied by a series of solo live engagements in the Northeast U.S. and Sweden. 

3
Video: Luke Grimes Released Debut Music Video For Hold On Photo
Video: Luke Grimes Released Debut Music Video For 'Hold On'

Luke Grimes has released his first music video for his song, “Hold On,” written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, and produced by Dave Cobb. In the video shot by Grimes’ nephew, Henry “Hank” Chafin, over the past six months, fans get a glimpse of the country artist’s journey from the studio to the Stagecoach Festival stage. Watch the music video now!

4
BRING ME THE HORIZON Announces POST HUMAN: NeX GEn Photo
BRING ME THE HORIZON Announces 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn'

Fans were encouraged to follow a series of hidden clues and riddles which led them to a secret building, The Church Of Genxsis, which was on site at this weekend’s Download Festival in the UK.. Once inside, fans experienced a variety of immersive Genxsis rituals, including face branding, a sermon and tarot readings.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance SpeechWhat Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD