BIG|BRAVE Share New Single 'Canon : In Canon'

The song features lauded guitarist Marisa Anderson and appears on 'A Chaos of Flowers,' out April 19 on Thrill Jockey.
Ahead of the release of their new album A Chaos Of Flowers, out April 19th, BIG|BRAVE have released the striking new single "canon : in canon," featuring one of the album's featured performances by acclaimed guitarist and labelmate Marisa Anderson.
Vocalist/guitarist Robin Wattie leads the ensemble with a deeply affecting melodic turns and subtly ecstatic vocal effects, while Anderson and guitarist Mathieu Ball billow in plumes of distortion and slow arpeggio beneath drummer Tasy Hudson's delicate cymbalwork.
For A Chaos Of Flowers guitarist/vocalist Wattie drew heavily on the poems of artists whom Wattie found kinship in, their words resonant with experiences of those often sidelined by cultural norms. “I discovered that most poems from folk traditions or in the public domain seem to be by men – to which I could not quite relate. In my search, I rediscovered some of my favorite works and poets,” says Wattie.
Wattie's interpolation of poetry from artists around the world and across womanhood, intermingled with her own, examines the chaos and confusion alienation breeds in the psyche of those othered by society. “It is a feeling of relatability and even astonishment really,” Wattie notes, “with how these writers of different standings and eras and all being female-presenting, each expressing these seemingly similar intense moments of individual experiences, of intimacy and madness. We're alone, and yet, not.”
BIG|BRAVE will be embarking on an extensive tour in May throughout the UK and Europe, with Summer North American dates to be announced. Pre-order BIG|BRAVE's A Chaos Of Flowers here.
May 3 - Duisburg, DE - Stapeltor
May 4 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique
May 5 - Paris, FR - Pointe Ephemere
May 6 - Bern, CH - Dachstock
May 7 - Schorndorf, DE - Club Manufaktur
May 8 - Graz, AT - Orpheum Extra
May 9 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert
May 10 - Wien, AT - Chelsea
May 11 - Krakow, PL - Kamienna12
May 12 - Warsaw, PL - Hydrozagadka
May 14 - Prague Bike, CZ - Jesus
May 15 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain
May 16 - Aarhus, DK - VoxHall
May 17 - Sonderborg, DK - Mejeriet
May 18 - Copenhagen DK - A Colossal Weekend
May 20 - Den Haag, NL - Paard
May 21 - Antwerp, BE - Bouckenborgh
May 22 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall
May 23 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
May 24 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack
May 25 - Leeds, UK - The Lending Room
May 25 - London, UK - Portals Festival
