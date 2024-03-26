BIG|BRAVE Share New Single 'Canon : In Canon'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.





<a href="https://bigbrave.bandcamp.com/album/a-chaos-of-flowers">A Chaos Of Flowers by BIG|BRAVE</a>

Ahead of the release of their new album A Chaos Of Flowers, out April 19th, BIG|BRAVE have released the striking new single "canon : in canon," featuring one of the album's featured performances by acclaimed guitarist and labelmate Marisa Anderson.

Vocalist/guitarist Robin Wattie leads the ensemble with a deeply affecting melodic turns and subtly ecstatic vocal effects, while Anderson and guitarist Mathieu Ball billow in plumes of distortion and slow arpeggio beneath drummer Tasy Hudson's delicate cymbalwork.

For A Chaos Of Flowers guitarist/vocalist Wattie drew heavily on the poems of artists whom Wattie found kinship in, their words resonant with experiences of those often sidelined by cultural norms. “I discovered that most poems from folk traditions or in the public domain seem to be by men – to which I could not quite relate. In my search, I rediscovered some of my favorite works and poets,” says Wattie.

Wattie's interpolation of poetry from artists around the world and across womanhood, intermingled with her own, examines the chaos and confusion alienation breeds in the psyche of those othered by society. “It is a feeling of relatability and even astonishment really,” Wattie notes, “with how these writers of different standings and eras and all being female-presenting, each expressing these seemingly similar intense moments of individual experiences, of intimacy and madness. We're alone, and yet, not.”

BIG|BRAVE will be embarking on an extensive tour in May throughout the UK and Europe, with Summer North American dates to be announced. Pre-order BIG|BRAVE's A Chaos Of Flowers here.

BIG|BRAVE, on tour:

May 3 - Duisburg, DE - Stapeltor

May 4 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique

May 5 - Paris, FR - Pointe Ephemere

May 6 - Bern, CH - Dachstock

May 7 - Schorndorf, DE - Club Manufaktur

May 8 - Graz, AT - Orpheum Extra

May 9 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert

May 10 - Wien, AT - Chelsea

May 11 - Krakow, PL - Kamienna12

May 12 - Warsaw, PL - Hydrozagadka

May 14 - Prague Bike, CZ - Jesus

May 15 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain

May 16 - Aarhus, DK - VoxHall

May 17 - Sonderborg, DK - Mejeriet

May 18 - Copenhagen DK - A Colossal Weekend

May 20 - Den Haag, NL - Paard

May 21 - Antwerp, BE - Bouckenborgh

May 22 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

May 23 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store

May 24 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack

May 25 - Leeds, UK - The Lending Room

May 25 - London, UK - Portals Festival