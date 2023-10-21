BEATOWLS's 'Marma' LP and Vinyl Now Available for Pre-Order

The album will be released by Violette Records on Friday 17 November 2023.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

Elaborate ambient needlework punctures the taut surface tension separating introspection/eccentricity, pain/joy and light/shade as BEATOWLS' rain-refracted album, MARMA is announced. 

Performance artist/vocalist, Darcie Chazen and musicians, Carl Cook and Tom Roberts thread nature and beauty through concrete and decay across ten tracks.

From a warehouse by the river, electronic three-piece, BEATOWLS' exquisite, meticulously-built and finely fractured sounds guide an introspective and thought-provoking sonic journey through MARMA, the Liverpool collective's captivating debut album. A glacier flow of scratched percussion, dewdrop melodies and beautified dread, caught between dreams and reality and industry and nature, the album is released by Violette Records on Friday 17 November 2023.

The band constructs a kitchen-sink psychodrama around vocalists, Darcie Chazen and Tom Roberts' evocative, studied reading of romantic realism and resignation. Building such tense and tender two-handers between them, Beatowls hall of mirrors reflects the DIY approach of Dean Blunt and Inga Copeland, warps The XX's millennial longing onto Portishead's sense of the sinister and distorts Nancy & Lee's rippy idealism with the skewed romanticism and foreboding of Badalamenti/Lynch, Broadcast and Warp Records.

Tom says of the album: “Our album offers a cinematic journey through personal and universal experiences, balancing longing and pain and addressing the transience of time. It delves into the interplay of light and dark and the dichotomy of nature and the city.”

Tracklist:

1. Marma
2. I Pray
3. All I See Is Trouble
4. Nobody Knows Me
5. Twilight
6. Cinders
7. (Do You Want To Be) Loved
8. Please Lie To Me
9. Dreams of Home Invasion
10. Red Against The Twilight
 

BEATOWLS LP



