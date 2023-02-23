BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'

On 24 February - Beans on Toast - will release the powerful new single: "Against The War".

One year since the war in Ukraine began and with the Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever before, the UK folk singer returns with a timely protest song that needs little explanation.

As Beans says:

"Against the War is a protest song. It's a song about peace written in a time of war. It wasn't an easy song to write, but like everyone, the horrors of the Ukraine invasion have been at the forefront of my mind for the past year."

From Neil Young to Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan and countless more, the greatest folk artists have always used their voices to make a stand against conflict. Continuing in that tradition, the message from Beans on Toast couldn't be plainer here, as he sings: "Peace is what I'm standing for and I'm Against the War".

Available on Bandcamp as a "pay what you feel" release, all proceeds from the sales of "Against The War" will go directly to the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (C.N.D.). A limited edition T-shirt will also be available from 24 February, with 20% of profits additionally to be donated to the C.N.D.

The second of three new singles planned by Beans on Toast for the first quarter of 2023, it follows the warmly received "Back Out On The Road" - a song that heralded his extensive UK tour of the same name. 30 dates across England, Scotland and Wales, tickets for all remaining dates are on sale here. Details are below.

Watch the new music video here:

'BACK OUT ON THE ROAD' TOUR 2023

FEBRUARY

21 - COLCHESTER Arts Centre

22 - NORWICH Arts Centre

23 - CAMBRIDGE The Portland Arms - SOLD OUT

24 - MILTON KEYNES MK11

25 - NUNEATON Queens Hall

26 - LEICESTER The Sound House

28 - SHEFFIELD The Leadmill - SOLD OUT

MARCH

1 - BIRKENHEAD Future Yard

2 - NEWCASTLE The Cluny

3 - ABERDEEN Tunnels

4 - DUNDEE Beat Generator

5 - LANCASTER Kanteena

7 - MIDDLESBROUGH Westgarth Social

8 - YORK The Crescent

9 - LINCOLN The Drill

10 - MANCHESTER Band On The Wall

11 - LEEDS The Brudenell - SOLD OUT

12 - BIRMINGHAM Castle & Falcon

14 - CANTERBURY The Gulbenkian

15 - HASTINGS The Brass

16 - SOUTHAMPTON The Loft

17 - LISKEARD The Social

18 - FALMOUTH The Cornish Bank

19 - EXETER The Phoenix

20 - STROUD The Prince Albert

21 - BATH Moles

22 - SWANSEA The Bunkhouse

23 - BRISTOL Fleece

24 - READING Face Bar

25 - LONDON Lafayette