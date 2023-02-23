BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'
The track was released alongside a new music video.
On 24 February - Beans on Toast - will release the powerful new single: "Against The War".
One year since the war in Ukraine began and with the Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever before, the UK folk singer returns with a timely protest song that needs little explanation.
As Beans says:
"Against the War is a protest song. It's a song about peace written in a time of war. It wasn't an easy song to write, but like everyone, the horrors of the Ukraine invasion have been at the forefront of my mind for the past year."
From Neil Young to Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan and countless more, the greatest folk artists have always used their voices to make a stand against conflict. Continuing in that tradition, the message from Beans on Toast couldn't be plainer here, as he sings: "Peace is what I'm standing for and I'm Against the War".
Available on Bandcamp as a "pay what you feel" release, all proceeds from the sales of "Against The War" will go directly to the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (C.N.D.). A limited edition T-shirt will also be available from 24 February, with 20% of profits additionally to be donated to the C.N.D.
The second of three new singles planned by Beans on Toast for the first quarter of 2023, it follows the warmly received "Back Out On The Road" - a song that heralded his extensive UK tour of the same name. 30 dates across England, Scotland and Wales, tickets for all remaining dates are on sale here. Details are below.
Watch the new music video here:
'BACK OUT ON THE ROAD' TOUR 2023
FEBRUARY
21 - COLCHESTER Arts Centre
22 - NORWICH Arts Centre
23 - CAMBRIDGE The Portland Arms - SOLD OUT
24 - MILTON KEYNES MK11
25 - NUNEATON Queens Hall
26 - LEICESTER The Sound House
28 - SHEFFIELD The Leadmill - SOLD OUT
MARCH
1 - BIRKENHEAD Future Yard
2 - NEWCASTLE The Cluny
3 - ABERDEEN Tunnels
4 - DUNDEE Beat Generator
5 - LANCASTER Kanteena
7 - MIDDLESBROUGH Westgarth Social
8 - YORK The Crescent
9 - LINCOLN The Drill
10 - MANCHESTER Band On The Wall
11 - LEEDS The Brudenell - SOLD OUT
12 - BIRMINGHAM Castle & Falcon
14 - CANTERBURY The Gulbenkian
15 - HASTINGS The Brass
16 - SOUTHAMPTON The Loft
17 - LISKEARD The Social
18 - FALMOUTH The Cornish Bank
19 - EXETER The Phoenix
20 - STROUD The Prince Albert
21 - BATH Moles
22 - SWANSEA The Bunkhouse
23 - BRISTOL Fleece
24 - READING Face Bar
25 - LONDON Lafayette