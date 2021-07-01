BCKYRD Announces Tour Across London's Pre-Eminent Dance Venues

BCKYRD was launched between two lockdowns in October 2020 as a series of sold-out seated events called 'Sit Before You Stand', with the aim of transitioning into standing (or "full-cap") parties in a post-Covid environment. The team now plan to emerge from restrictions swinging with huge parties across iconic London venues including Studio 9294, Oval Space and Orange Yard alongside a special show in East London's Canning Town to be announced soon. Rather than committing to one fraction of electronic music, BCKYRD events will be curated and developed around various sub-genres within the broad music category and promote an eclectic programming. The team have worked across London, Berlin and Barcelona whilst at the well-known Unleash London label and they now they plan on bringing heavy-weight headliners to some of the capitals most fabled clubs. Having been locked out of indoor clubs for the past 15 months, this will be a time to rejoice and celebrate the clubbing environment once more in an exceptional London tour spanning four venues and showcasing some of the best dance music out there. Tickets HERE. Images HERE.

José Guimarães, co-founder of BCKYRD says "We come from different paths of life, but share the same passion for electronic music and a good party. Most importantly, we share the love for London and what it has brought us; a proper rave culture. BCKYRD is a product of hard work and dedication, in giving back to the city and people who have brought so much goodness into our lives. We are committed to preserving the London party scene's 'centre-of-the-world' reputation and we want to promote the capital as a place for international artists to thrive."



Ryan Elliott has built a reputation for his stripped-back, sleek, and versatile music selection as well as his highly dynamic mixing style; this will be his first UK show since the start of the pandemic. He headlines the first BCKYRD at Studio 9294 on August 20th, an East London club consisting of two industrial spaces and a long outdoor canal-side terrace, overlooking Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Joined by Youandewan, Mézigue and DELASFLORES, this genre-defining celebration is one to look out for.



BCKYRD's next stop is on September 11th and lands at East London's Oval Space, an iconic club housed in Bethnal Green overlooking a decommissioned gas works. In the 5000 sqft space, Krystal Klear will headline a special event during Pride weekend showcasing all things disco, house & techno. The North-Western star has quickly established himself as a purveyor of top-quality dance music with his breakout release 'Neutron Dance'. His latest work includes "Piano Banana" released on Gerd Janson's label, which will no doubt be a summer anthem for 2021. He's known for playing everything from disco-leaning cuts, to straight up house bangers. The Manchester-based DJ is joined by Roi Perez, ABSOLUTE. and Chris Korda who will be performing her debut London show.



One month later, on Friday October 8th, Oshana takes over Soho's Orange Yard. The Central London club is one of the new kids on the block (although run by the industry veterans at 'E1 London') with a roaring Funktion One sound system. Celebrating BCKYRD's one year anniversary, Oshana will head up the proceedings with her electro-infused beats. Vitess (live), one of France's new rising stars, and Sam & Ludi, will provide support in making the label's one year anniversary a party to remember.



Last but by no means least, BCKYRD brings its inaugural London tour back to Oval Space for a very special night with the legendary Egyptian Lover. A pioneer of the US electro and hip-hop scenes, Egyptian Lover's career spans three decades, which is made evident by his heavy '808'-influenced style. This will be the long-awaited comeback of a DJ who gains respect anywhere he lands. More artists are to be announced for this event, taking place on November 6th.



Prior to forming the Perplex Group and giving birth to BCKYRD, Ludwig Danet, Sam Kicq and Jose Guimaraes worked together for 5 years at the London-based event organiser MJMK Ltd, on the Unleash and Boneca parties. They have also played key roles in the international Crosstown Rebels festivals 'Day Zero' and 'Get Lost', created by the industry titan Damian Lazarus.



Each of the co-founders' differing backgrounds and experience has helped to form an unparalleled team, ready and hungry to tackle the industry. BCKYRD is the second brand launched by the Perplex Group; they also operate Perplex London, an immersive experience taking place monthly in London's quirkiest venues.

Tour Dates

Friday 20th August

Studio 9294

BCKYRD with Ryan Elliott, Youandewan, Mézigue, DELASFLORES



Saturday 11th September

Oval Space

BCKYRD with Krystal Klear, Roi Perez, Absolute, Chris Korda



Friday 8th October

Orange Yard

BCKYRD '1 Year Anniversary' with Oshana, Vitess, Sam & Ludi



Saturday 6th November

Oval Space

BCKYRD with Egyptian Lover & More TBA