BANG YEDAM Makes Solo Debut with his First Mini-Album 'ONLY ONE'

The mini-album includes six new songs, including his pre-release single, “Miss You,” which was released earlier this month.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

BANG YEDAM Makes Solo Debut with his First Mini-Album 'ONLY ONE'

BANG YEDAM has made his solo debut with his first mini-album, ONLY ONE.

This is the first time BANG YEDAM is able to showcase himself as both an artist and producer since he composed, wrote lyrics, and arranged all the tracks in ONLY ONE. The aim of this release is to convey his musical growth and vocal abilities while also sharing his own stories.

“Solo artist BANG YEDAM. This phrase makes me feel a bit awkward yet nervous and excited at the same time. The whole process behind this phrase is very interesting to me. I do feel pressured to fill the whole stage by myself, but it gives me more excitement and responsibility to show my own performance.” – BANG YEDAM

The mini-album includes six new songs, including his pre-release single, “Miss You,” which was released earlier this month; however, the mini-album contains an English version of it. The title track, “하나만해,” is a neo-soul song blended with BANG YEDAM’s own soulful vocals. The other songs featured in the mini-album include “헤벌레,” “Come To Me,” and “하나두.”

ABOUT BANG YEDAM

BANG YEDAM is a South Korean singer-songwriter under GF Entertainment. He officially debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group TREASURE in August 2020 but has recently branched out as a solo artist as of August 2023. He is also widely known for his participation in SBS Kpop Star Season 2, where he earned second place.

Photo Credit: GF Entertainment



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour & More Photo
Latin Grammy Winner Andrés Cepeda Announces U.S. Tour & More

Andrés Cepeda, renowned four-time Latin Grammy Award winner and Platinum-selling Colombian singer, songwriter & producer who has profoundly impacted the world with his extraordinary music and live performances has announced his highly anticipated Tengo Ganas (“I Want”) U.S. tour. 

2
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release New Single 96 Bulls Ft. Drezus Photo
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release New Single '96 Bulls' Ft. Drezus

Hip-Hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, comprised of Yung Trybez and Young D, release their latest single, “'96 Bulls,” featuring Drezus. This electrifying track is a slam dunk with its dynamic lyrics and high-energy beats, drawing inspiration from the world of basketball and their Indigenous culture. 

3
Dylan Scott Celebrates Fourth No. 1 Single With Radio Hit Cant Have Mine Photo
Dylan Scott Celebrates Fourth No. 1 Single With Radio Hit 'Can't Have Mine'

Dylan Scott is excited to celebrate his fourth No. 1 single with radio hit, “Can't Have Mine,” on both the Mediabase and Billboard charts. The single also recently achieved RIAA Platinum Certification, marking eight million RIAA Certified units over seven singles and one album and the fourth RIAA certification Scott has received this year.

4
Splice Launches Aaroh, A New Sample Label Focused on South Asia Sounds Photo
Splice Launches Aaroh, A New Sample Label Focused on South Asia Sounds

Splice, the platform that helps music creators bring their ideas to life, has launched Aaroh, a sample label representing the samples and sounds of South Asia. To celebrate the launch of the label, Aaroh has released five distinct sample packs representing a sonic exploration of musical styles and instruments of one of the most creative regions.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL & More
Southern Lord Announces RSD/Black Friday ReissuesSouthern Lord Announces RSD/Black Friday Reissues
Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records Release 'Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio - Live in Lugano, 1964'Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records Release 'Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio - Live in Lugano, 1964'
Video: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Nod to Old Hollywood Glamour in 'Body Moving' VideoVideo: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Nod to Old Hollywood Glamour in 'Body Moving' Video

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO








close sound sound