BANG YEDAM Makes Solo Debut with his First Mini-Album 'ONLY ONE'

BANG YEDAM has made his solo debut with his first mini-album, ONLY ONE.

This is the first time BANG YEDAM is able to showcase himself as both an artist and producer since he composed, wrote lyrics, and arranged all the tracks in ONLY ONE. The aim of this release is to convey his musical growth and vocal abilities while also sharing his own stories.

“Solo artist BANG YEDAM. This phrase makes me feel a bit awkward yet nervous and excited at the same time. The whole process behind this phrase is very interesting to me. I do feel pressured to fill the whole stage by myself, but it gives me more excitement and responsibility to show my own performance.” – BANG YEDAM

The mini-album includes six new songs, including his pre-release single, “Miss You,” which was released earlier this month; however, the mini-album contains an English version of it. The title track, “하나만해,” is a neo-soul song blended with BANG YEDAM’s own soulful vocals. The other songs featured in the mini-album include “헤벌레,” “Come To Me,” and “하나두.”

ABOUT BANG YEDAM

BANG YEDAM is a South Korean singer-songwriter under GF Entertainment. He officially debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group TREASURE in August 2020 but has recently branched out as a solo artist as of August 2023. He is also widely known for his participation in SBS Kpop Star Season 2, where he earned second place.

Photo Credit: GF Entertainment