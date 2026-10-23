BAND OF SKULLS Returns with New Single "Bitter Dream"

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Acclaimed British rockers Band of Skulls have announced their return with the new single 'Bitter Dream,' marking the band's debut on FLG, the rock and alternative imprint of Frontiers Label Group.

Russell Marsden described the single by saying: 'Bitter Dream' is a song about being haunted by our dreams. A persistent longing and melancholy, that can only be quelled with the strength of a new love. Featuring Iona Alven on vocals, this song has one foot firmly in darkness and one stepping towards the light. It's direct, heavy where it needs to be, and unmistakably Band of Skulls. It feels like where the band is right now - and where we want to go.'

About signing to FLG, he added: 'I'm thrilled to be working with Frontiers Label Group as we move into an exciting new chapter for the band. We're focused on what's ahead – creating new music, building on the connection we have with our fans, and continuing to evolve while staying true to the sound they love. Their support continues to drive us forward, and we can't wait for them to hear what's next.'

Formed in Southampton in 2004, Band of Skulls initially performed under the name Fleeing New York before adopting their current name in 2008. Their debut album, 'Baby Darling Doll Face Honey', arrived in 2009, introducing the band's signature combination of gritty guitar riffs, dual vocal harmonies and raw energy through songs including 'I Know What I Am' and 'Death By Diamonds And Pearls.'

The band followed with 'Sweet Sour' in 2012 and 'Himalayan' in 2014, the latter produced by acclaimed producer Nick Launay. Along the way, Band of Skulls toured with some of the biggest names in rock, including Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Black Keys, while appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, on Late Show with David Letterman and Later... with Jools Holland further cemented their international reputation.

In recent years, Band of Skulls have continued to evolve while maintaining a strong presence both live and through the continued use of their music across film and television, including the popular series of movies, The Twilight Saga. At a recent homecoming show in Southampton, Marsden introduced a new line-up and gave fans an early indication of new material to come, alongside plans for a deluxe box set celebrating the band's first three records.

With their new partnership with FLG, Band of Skulls are ready to build on their remarkable history while looking firmly ahead to the next phase of their career.

Band of Skulls Are

Russell Marsden

Iona Alven

Photo Credit: Will Stockwell









Photo Credit: Will Stockwell

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