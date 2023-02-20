BABYLON A.D. is Back with Career-Spanning 14 Track Live Album 'Live Lightning'

BABYLON A.D. is Back! The band is excited to announce the new live concert recording, "Live Lightning" from Perris Records, to be released on March 17th.

The new album includes their top-ten rock-radio classic hits "Hammer Swings Down", "Kid Goes Wild", "Bang Go The Bells" from their debut release, their hit "Bad Blood" from the "Nothing Sacred" album and songs from their studio albums "American Blitzkrieg", "The Lost Sessions" and their last release "Revelation Highway" are all featured.

The fourteen hard rocking tracks on "Live Lightning" showcase the high-energy, powerful live performances that Babylon A.D. is renowned for and the band plans on hitting the road in support of the new album.

Derek Davis, Babylon A.D. lead singer, "We are really excited about this release. The band's sound engineer recorded three of our shows and then we went about listening to all the tracks we had recorded. The best sounding tracks came from The Empress Theater in Vallejo CA and Swiss Park Music Hall in Newark CA.

We had sixteen songs to choose from and we settled on fourteen. Every studio album we have released is represented so it's a good mix of songs. It was really cool putting the final mixes together, hearing the songs fresh with a few the surprises and a few mistakes here and there kept it interesting and real. The band is booking shows now and plan to do a lot of dates this year and keep the energy we have alive.

We can't wait to start playing again, The only thing good that came out of the whole Covid lock down is the song writing time we used. We are in the rehearsal stage for a new album and we have demos of fifteen songs already and plan to narrow that down to ten to twelve of the best tracks. We plan to release the new studio album early next year. Babylon A.D. is Back ! And we are ready to start a fire.

Formed in 1987, Babylon A.D. hail from the San Francisco Bay Area, CA.

Original members, Derek Davis vocalist/songwriter, guitarists' and music writers John

Mathews and Ron Freschi, drummer James Pacheco and bassist Robb Reid all met in

high school, playing in rival bands before they began playing together and becoming

one of the top drawing original Hard Rock bands in Northern CA.

Locating to Hollywood CA in late 1988, the band soon made a name for themselves with

their powerful live performances and catchy songwriting skills.

In 1989 Babylon A.D. caught the attention of Arista Records president and industry

music mogul "Clive Davis", who signed them at a live showcase in Los Angeles thanks

to their impressive three song demo and a home made video.

Their self-titled album "Babylon A.D." was released in 1990 and included their hard rock

classic hits "Bang Go The Bells", "Hammer Swings Down" and "The Kid Goes Wild",

which was the trailer song and promotional video for Orion Pictures (ROBO COP 2).

The band scored three #1 songs at Metal Radio and reached Gold status on their first

release, which spent 38 weeks on the Billboard top 200, peaking at # 46.

Their sophomore effort (Nothing Sacred) released in 1992 produced two more top-ten

metal rockers. "Bad Blood" and "So Savage the Heart". Constant touring throughout the

early 1990s and several MTV videos made them one of hard rock fans favorite bands.

After spending several years with Arista Records the band signed with Apocalypse

Records in 1999 and released "Live In Your Face", a compilation of live tracks recorded

at various cities' across America. Their next release "American Blitzkrieg" soon followed

in 2002 and both CDs were well received by critics and fans alike.

In 2008 the band released Babylon A.D. "In The Beginning" on Perris Records, a

compilation of songs from the original demo tapes that secured them their recording

contract with Arista Records.

After a long hiatus the band started playing and recording again in 2014. Touring across

the States and Europe releasing a four song E.P and another album, the latest

"Revelation Highway" was released in 2018 on Frontiers Records, Four videos and

more touring followed through the beginning of 2020.

Fast forward to 2023, BABYLON A.D. is Back! The band is excited to announce the new

live concert recording, "Live Lightning" from Perris Records.

The new album includes their top-ten rock-radio classic hits "Hammer Swings Down",

"Kid Goes Wild", "Bang Go The Bells" from their debut release, their hit "Bad Blood"

from the "Nothing Sacred" album and songs from their studio albums "American

Blitzkrieg", "The Lost Sessions" and their last release "Revelation Highway" are all

featured.

The fourteen hard rocking tracks on "Live Lightning" showcase the high-energy,

powerful live performances that Babylon A.D. is renowned for and the band plans on

hitting the road in support of the new album.