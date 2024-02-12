BABEHOVEN Announce New Album 'Water's Here In You'

Babehoven, the New York duo composed of Maya Bon and Ryan Albert, announce their new album, Water's Here In You, with a video for its tender lead single and album opener “Birdseye.”

On “Birdseye,” Bon examines human relationships, reconciliation, and forgiveness. The song was written after reconnecting with an estranged family member who was gravely ill. “‘Birdseye' is about the fragility and mystery of life, forgiveness, and reconnection. The bird's eye view with “one long arrow pointed at you” represents love from afar, a cardinal direction. It is a song about ﻿warmth, represented by the aromatic spices ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon in the heat of a stew. Steeped in a perfumed simmer of care, we move through the pain and find a way to forgive,” Bon explains.

Written and recorded at 12 Lb Genius, the duo's home studio, throughout the winter of 2022–2023, Water's Here In You, out April 26th on Double Double Whammy, comes close on the heels of the band's debut album Light Moving Time, which followed an impressively prolific canon of shorter releases dating back to 2017 when Bon founded the project in college.

This latest album continues the thread of the band's sonic DNA—blending hyper-melodic indie and folk rock with shades of shoegaze and the occasional nod toward country—but what sets it apart is the nature of the collaboration at its core. For the first time, Albert—who has operated as instrumentalist, producer, and engineer on past releases—joins forces with Bon as a songwriter, lending new depths to their musical partnership.

It's a fruitful collaboration that has led the duo to new and surprising chord choices and song structures, resulting in a collection of their biggest-sounding material to date. The songs unfold like fractals—often cyclical and spiraling outward from the center—with Bon's lyrics and melodies cresting and compounding over Albert's harmonic bedrock.

Babehoven also announce a US Spring tour in support of Water's Here In You, that kicks off on May 5th in Washington DC and wraps in Seattle, WA on June 14th. Highlights include shows in Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL and Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday 2/16 at 10am local time. All dates below.

Tour Dates:

5/6: Washington DC - DC9 ❁

5/7: Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right ~

5/8: Boston, MA - Rockwood %

5/10: Montreal, QC - La Sotterenea ^

5/11: Toronto, ON - The Baby G ^

5/13: Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club ^ ∞

5/14: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry ^

5/15: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village ^ ∞

5/16: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ^

5/17: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe ^

5/18: Philadelphia PA - Johnny Brenda's ^

6/8: Phoenix, AZ - Linger Longer Lounge *

6/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

6/10: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

6/12: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

6/13: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

6/14: Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

❁ w/ Grocer and Aunt Katrina

~ w/ Knifeplay

% w/ Dimitri Giannopoulos (Horse Jumper of Love) and Hello Shark

^ w/ Greg Mendez

∞ w/ Mia Joy

* w/ Stephen Steinbrink

Photo Credit: Wyndham Garnett