Award Winning Mark Burnell Releases New Album GOSPEL PIANO

GOSPEL PIANO, the new instrumental recording by acclaimed pianist/vocalist/music director Mark Burnell has been released. His new album is comprised of seven tracks from African American spirituals and gospel music.

Mark recently received the 2023 LAITY AWARD from the Black Methodists Church Renewal for his service at Chicago's Gorham United Methodist Church. Along with his career in jazz, Mark's work with the church for over 20 years has made him well equipped to play and perform this material in his rich and unique style.

Songs of note include the opening and familiar This Little Light of Mine, to the uplifting Ain't Dat Good News and Hush, Hush, Somebody's Callin' My Name. His moving I Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray goes back to the days of slavery, and served not only as a religious song, but also gave instructions to slaves who planned to escape. Mark ends the album with the more reverent I Want Jesus to Walk With Me.

One of Chicago's most in demand musicians, Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying, "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation."

Mark has had the distinction of performing in many major venues in Chicago including The Tortoise Supper Club, Davenport's, Signature Room, Le Piano, Park West, and Drury Lane Water Tower, as well as national jazz clubs and festivals including St. Louis' Blue Strawberry, Wisconsin's Plymouth Jazz and Blues Crawl, the Sarasota Jazz Festival, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, and Monday Night Jazz Cabaret and Jazz at Two in Sarasota. Mark's overseas tours have taken him to Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Panama, and Amsterdam. He has worked with such luminaries as Dave Frishberg, Connie Francis, Howie Mandel, Laura San Giacomo, Richie Cole, Rob Marshall, Blair Underwood, and Seth Myers. Mark was a Master Instructor at the International Cabaret Conference at Yale University, and he's taught at Northwestern and Roosevelt Universities. Mark trained vocalists for 10 years at Carnegie Mellon University, where he received his MFA.

Mark performs frequently with his wife Anne Burnell and are national jazz radio favorites and one of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos. Their 2022 critically acclaimed CD Two For The Road became an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 100 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They also performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune.

Mark also has two other solo recordings: CHRISTMAS PIANO, a fresh instrumental jazz treatment of holiday music, perfect for stocking stuffers, showcasing his exquisite and soulful piano arrangements. AQUACADENCE is a new age album of Mark's original material that feels the rhythm of water. It's relaxing music for mind/body activities such as Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi, and meditation.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. All recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.