Awakenings and Time Warp Present CONNECT

On Saturday 21st September Connect returns to Düsseldorf for a second year. A partnership between Awakenings and Time Warp - two of the most influential electronic music festivals in the scene, both known for stellar productions and impressive lineups.



Connect is one not to be missed. When legends unite, magic is bound to happen.



Following on from their sell out 2018 event, Connect have programmed an even bigger and bolder lineup for 2019. Showcasing an eclectic mix of international heavyweights alongside rising talent. Charged with the combined passion and energy, Connect will unite thousands of ravers to their Düsseldorf basecamp with an all star line up and one of the biggest production in the game.



Having just announced the set times for this road block event, featuring peak time sets from the underground's hottest talent including Peggy Gou, Tale of Us, and DJ Tennis as well as seminal techno dons Richie Hawtin, Sven Väth or Solomun - Connect have also released a final batch of tickets in the final run up to showtime.



Available now here, ravers are urged to get theirs now to avoid disappointment as this event will sell out.





