Avatar Release 'Afterbirth' Liquid 'Blood-Filled' Vinyl Version Of 'Dance Devil Dance'

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as AVATAR — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — are releasing a creepy cool collector's vinyl version of their latest album Dance Devil Dance, out now.

Only 250 numbered and hand-crafted copies of the blood-filled "Afterbirth" vinyl will be produced.

The packaging will include an additional standard red opaque vinyl; a 2-pocket silver board gatefold vinyl with platinum Dance Devil Dance vinyl; 24-page photo book; and an autographed 5x7 post card.

The vinyl will be exclusive for purchase to Avatar Country Citizens starting tomorrow, October 31, at 12PM ET. Any remaining piecers be available for purchase for everyone on the band's website starting on Friday, November 3.

"Your first birth was on the house those are the cards you're forced to play," says Eckerström. "Until today. You can be reborn every single night. Evolve. We feed your ear through an umbilical cord. We are the placenta. Your mind rests inside a soft womb of sound. Then, there is light. Escape. Open your eyes. This is the first night of the rest of your life. We are still in you."

2023 has been quite a year for Avatar They achieved their first #1 single "The Dirt I'm Buried In." The track has surged itself to #1 on Mediabase's Active Rock Chart. On Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, the single rises to #1 on its 31st week, making it the longest trek to #1 in 20 years! Read more about it over at Billboard.

Avatar were also immortalized as a fossil from Southern Sweden; discovered by Dr. Ben Thuy, a paleontologist at the Luxembourg Natural History Museum. This fossil is now known as Ophiocoma avatar. The band appeared on the covers of Revolver and Outburn, as well.

Avatar will return to the U.S. this month on a tour with In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills. All dates are below.

ICE NINE KILLS + IN THIS MOMENT "KISS OF DEATH" TOUR

11/3 — Gary, IN — Hard Rock Live

11/4 — Maplewood, MN — Myth Live *

11/5 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater *

11/7 — Indianapolis, IN — Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/8 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/9 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

11/11 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Events Center *

11/12 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace Theatre *

11/14 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Arena

11/16 — Estero, FL — Hertz Arena

11/17 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

11/18 — Orlando, FL — Orlando Amphitheater

11/20 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

11/21 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena

11/24 — Wallingford, CT — Oakdale Theatre

11/25 — Bangor, ME — Cross Insurance Center

11/26 — Albany, NY — Empire Live #

11/27 — New York, NY — Hammerstein Ballroom

11/28 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

11/30 — Norfolk, VA — Chartway Arena

12/1 — Johnstown, PA — 1st Summit Arena

12/2 — Wheeling, WV — Webanco Arena

*ITM ONLY

PHOTO CREDIT: Johan Carlén