Ava Earl Releases Album 'Too Much'

Alaska indie/pop + folk artist Ava Earl releases her new album Too Much today!

“This album represents a path through my feelings of being too much—both for others and sometimes for myself,” explains Ava.

Produced by JUNO-winner Zachariah Hickman and recorded at Great North Sound Society in Maine, Too Much champions a new sound––one that breaks away from previous recordings while staying close to Earl’s unique writing style.

Rooted in lyrical rock, there are tracks that evoke the pop sounds of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams, while others hint at Americana artists Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith, and Laura Marling. Thematically, the album takes us through Earl’s journey of early adulthood, including the concept of being “too much.”

“I am too much, and I don’t think that will change. But I do hope that this album can show other women and girls like me that being too much is actually a wonderful thing.”

Too Much is available on all streaming platforms and CDs available for purchase ONLINE.