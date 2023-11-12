Ava Della Pietra Unveils New Single 'talk it out,' A Heartfelt Plea For Authentic Dialogue And Connection

Out now on all digital platforms.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Rising pop phenomenon Ava Della Pietra has just announced the release of her latest single "talk it out," offering a powerful narrative that echoes the feelings of deep hurt and frustration that occur when a close relationship suddenly ends without dialogue. The single delves into the profound pain of disconnection, betrayal, and misunderstanding, laying bare the silent turmoil of abandonment.  Channeling the sonic spirits of artists as musically diverse as Olivia Rodrigo, Sia, and Maren Morris, "talk it out" is a poignant anthem for those aching for the missed conversations that could have mended a bond. "Talk It Out” speaks to the soul with its candid lyrics, “can you say what's wrong, I'm hurting, knowing you so long,” evoking the yearning for closure and healing, and the clarity that only open dialogue can provide.


 Ava's personal touch shines through in the song's intimate lyrics, drawing from a personal chapter of unresolved friendship. "Instead of communicating and trying to work things out, they just bailed," Ava explains. This song is her response, a melodic plea for honesty and the bravery to confront issues head-on. "Talk It Out" underscores the importance of authenticity and the willingness to address and navigate through difficult times in relationships.
 
In the accompanying music video for "talk it out," Ava begins as the serene model in an art class, but as the sketches evolve, so does the metaphor for misinterpreted feelings.  Her initial patience turns to disillusionment, mirroring the song's narrative of being misunderstood. In a defining moment, she cathartically dismantles the gallery of incomplete sketches, a bold rejection of the flawed perceptions that others hold, capturing the essence of seeking true understanding beyond superficial images. This act underscores the message of the song—that we are more than mere images held in the eyes of others, craving for our truths to be seen and understood.
 
The video offers a compelling backdrop to the song's emotional landscape, featuring Ava as both the artist and the muse. Her changing attires also serve as a visual metaphor for the fluctuating dynamics of personal relationships, echoing the lyrical push and pull found within the song. This sartorial ping-pong also mirrors the musical oscillation between the subdued verses and the driving force of the chorus.
 
Following Ava's acclaimed single "ego," which was hailed as a pivotal moment for Ava and took home the top prize in the Songwriters Guild of America pop song contest, "talk it out" arrives amidst high anticipation. Directed by Adam Lukowski, the “ego” music video has been sweeping the international film festival circuit, winning awards at The IndieX Film Fest, the Berlin Indie Film Festival, the London Independent Film Awards (LIFA), the Los Angeles International Film Festival's Indie Short Fest, the Rome International Movie Awards, the Queen City Film Festival, Indie House, the Crown Point International Film Festival, the Robinson Film Awards, the South FIlm and Arts Academy Festival, the Rome Music Video Awards, the ICE CineFest, the Avalonia Festival of Short Films, the New York International Film Awards (NYIFA), the International Music Video Underground and more, establishing Ava as a creative force in both music and visual storytelling.
 
Adding to the excitement is the #EgoDanceContest. This national competition which ends on December 3rd invites dancers, choreographers and studios to engage with Ava's music in a dynamic way, performing to "ego" for a chance to win substantial cash prizes and scholarships. The contest reflects Ava's commitment to creating a sense of community and shared experience through her music.
 
Ava's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. From her early days on Broadway to writing more than 130 original songs and the release of 12 so far, she has consistently demonstrated an exceptional level of artistry. Her accolades are a testament to her talent, including numerous national and international songwriting awards. As she continues to share her experiences through her music, Ava remains a beacon for young artists and an inspiration to her listeners.
 
Photo credit: Georgia Nerheim



