Ava Della Pietra Releases Emotional Anthem 'worst of times'

This deeply heartfelt anthem emphasizes the significance of standing by someone’s side during their darkest moments.  

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Ava Della Pietra is back with her latest release, "worst of times,” available now on all digital platforms. This deeply heartfelt anthem emphasizes the significance of standing by someone’s side during their darkest moments.  

“worst of times” showcases Ava’s versatility and ability to craft music that deeply resonates with listeners, immediately capturing our attention with her poignant lyrics and thoughtful melodies. “I wrote ‘worst of times’ for one of my friends who was struggling with her mental health at the time,” Ava comments. “It's about being there for one another, no matter what.”

Collaborating once again with producers Steven Martinez, Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé), and Jon Levine (Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa), “worst of times” follows the success of Ava’s previous singles. “happy for you,” a sleek, electro-pop single reached an impressive #31 on the Hot AC Radio Charts, while “it started with u” is a gripping new ballad on the pain of a lost relationship.

Ava’s ability to channel her personal experiences into her music shines through, as she shares, “I wrote ‘it started with u’ after being shut out by someone I thought was my best friend. It’s about recognizing the immense impact this person had on my life and finding the strength to emerge from the experience stronger than ever.”

Ava has been making waves in the pop scene, garnering recognition from esteemed publications and media outlets. American Songwriter describes her as “a prolific, motivated, and multi-faceted creative” while Parade praises her “spot on vocals and sweet delivery” that will have listeners singing along”.  

Sheen magazine predicts that Ava is on the path to becoming a household name, and Just Jared Jr. notes her music as “super catchy and perfect for the time we’re in right now.”  With ten national and international awards under her belt, Ava has taken the songwriting world by storm.  

Today In Nashville hails her as a “triple threat” while Hollywood Life predicts that “Ava is poised to be a songwriting powerhouse of her generation.” After a performance on Voice of America’s Border Crossings, Music Connection Magazine added, “Ava is on her way to carving her spot on the pop music scene.”

Not only is Ava an accomplished singer and songwriter, she is also a multi-instrumentalist proficient in piano, guitar, bass, violin, and ukulele.  Drawing inspiration from her surroundings, Ava often finds herself immersed in nature while crafting her songs. “Songs tend to come to me when I am outside taking a walk or enjoying nature,” she shares. “I will sing a verse and a chorus into my phone, and then when I get back inside, I write it all down and put chords to it on either the ukulele, piano, or guitar.”

The release of “worst of times” follows a whirlwind few years for Ava. Amidst writing more than 130 songs, 32 while quarantining with her family on Long Island, Ava managed to maintain an exceptional academic track record while pursuing careers as a Broadway actress and pop songwriter.  

Her remarkable achievements led her to be accepted into the prestigious Harvard University - Berklee College of Music dual degree program, designed for exceptional musicians seeking a diverse range of artistic careers alongside an elite liberal arts education.

The dual degree will allow Ava to complete Harvard’s liberal arts curriculum while pursuing an advanced degree in music, all while building her music career. “Music is my journal, a true snapshot of my life, and a powerful way for me to convey my thoughts and ideas,” Ava shares. “I hope my songs help others discover more about themselves and their emotions, just as they have helped me.”

Fans will have the opportunity to experience Ava’s vibrant energy and raw talent firsthand as  she embarks on a tour across New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania this summer. This will up-close and personal experience promises to be an unforgettable encounter with Ava and her captivating performances. 

Photo credit: Georgia Nerheim



