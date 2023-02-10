Ava Della Pietra Releases Electrifying Ode To Lovesick Teens Everywhere, “happy for you”

Following the impressive reception of her debut EP 'truth or truth,' Ava Della Pietra, the multi-talented singer/songwriter and Broadway actress, is back with her brand new single, "happy for you." This sleek, electro-pop track is the first taste of Ava's highly anticipated second EP, slated for release this spring.



"happy for you," is an upbeat and instantly-relatable love song that captures the experience of watching a love interest fall for someone else. With its catchy melody and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, this new single is sure to resonate with audiences everywhere. The song was released today accompanied by a stunning acoustic live performance video. Watch here.



"I wrote "happy for you" to share my own personal experience and to let others know that they are not alone in this emotional journey," Ava shares. "It's about finding the balance between being happy for someone and acknowledging your own feelings of regret."



Ava is widely recognized as a rising star in the pop scene, with numerous accolades to her name, including being named "a prolific, motivated, and multi-faceted creative" (American Songwriter), with "spot on vocals and sweet delivery (that) will have you singing along," (Parade) and a "soon-to-be-household name" (Sheen magazine). Just Jared Jr. describes Ava as "super catchy and perfect for the time we're in right now," while Hollywood Life predicts that "Ava is poised to be a songwriting powerhouse of her generation." Over the past year, Ava has taken the songwriting world by storm, being honored with awards from nine esteemed national and international contests.

Watch Ava Della Pietra's acoustic live performance of "happy for you" Her recent single "power of you" reached #21 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart, putting her in the same league as Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Her song "Optimist" was awarded the "Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting" award by The Great American Song Contest, further highlighting her exceptional songwriting skills.



She is also a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, guitar, bass, violin, and ukulele and is known to draw inspiration from her surroundings, whether it be while taking a walk or enjoying nature. "Songs tend to come to me when I am outside taking a walk or enjoying nature," Ava shares. "I will sing a verse and a chorus into my phone, and then when I get back inside, I write it all down and put chords to it on either the ukulele, piano, or guitar."



She connected with producer Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Jamie Lawson, Beyoncé) and collaborated on three songs Ava's listeners have embraced: "Optimist" (which reached #50 on the Top 40 radio chart and was singled out by media outlets such as American Songwriter, Just Jared Jr., and Newsday), "Christmas Tonight" (named one of the best new Holiday singles of 2019 by Tiger Beat), and "Home" - a song about the border crisis which Parade Magazine called "a pop ray of hope".



The release of "Happy For You" follows a busy year for Ava, who according to Music Connection Magazine's recent Songwriter Profile, "is on her way to carving her spot on the pop music scene." After performances on Voice of America's "Border Crossings" and "Today In Nashville," who called Ava a "triple threat," Ava released her single "my boyfriend," a dreamy song about new love, which led Sheen Magazine to say, "It's crazy to think Ava Della Pietra is only 16 years old."

As she embarks on the next chapter of her musical journey, Ava is once again working with top producers including Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé), Jon Levine (Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa), Steven Martinez, and Adrian Gurvitz (Andra Day, Ziggy Marley). Ava has written over 130 songs, 32 while quarantining with her family on Long Island. "Music is my journal, a true snapshot of my life, and a powerful way for me to convey my thoughts and ideas," Ava shares. "I hope my songs help others discover more about themselves and their emotions, just as they have helped me."



Ava's new single is a testament to her versatility and artistry, showcasing her ability to craft a song that is both relatable and impactful. The upbeat and propulsive rhythm of "happy for you" contrasts perfectly with its introspective lyrics, creating a unique sound that will captivate listeners. The accompanying acoustic live performance showcases Ava's natural gift and emotional connection to the tune. The footage gives a minimalistic and personal view of Ava's rendition, letting her sweet yet impactful vocals take center stage.



With her new EP on the horizon, Ava Della Pietra is poised for an exciting year ahead. Fans can expect more of the same high-quality songwriting, dynamic vocals, and electrifying performances that have made her one of the most exciting young artists in the music industry today. Get ready to fall in love with Ava's infectious sound and relatable lyrics, starting with her new single, "happy for you."



