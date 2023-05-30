Autumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New Musical

Entertainment Central, the Montreal-based talent agency, is proud to announce that Grammy Award-winning songwriter-producers Autumn Rowe and Kizzo have signed on to compose songs for the agency’s new production, Latin n' Soul Take Manhattan: The Musical, currently in development. The musical will be an interactive and electrifying multimedia experience with an original story set in New York City.

In 2022, Autumn and Kizzo won “Album of the Year” at the 64th Grammy Awards for “We Are” by Jon Batiste, the Oscar-winning composer and former musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They respectively co-wrote and co-produced a number of songs on the album, including the single “Freedom,” which was nominated for “Record of the Year” and won the Grammy for “Best Music Video”.

Additionally, the song “I Need You,” which was featured in last year’s NCAA March Madness (The Final Four) video spot, has been nominated for five 2023 Sports Emmy Awards.

Latin n' Soul Take Manhattan, conceived by Artistic Director Johanne Sternthal, was initially produced as a “Musical Concert in Film” (22 artists on stage) for a fundraising event organized by the Montreal Jewish General Hospital Foundation. The film premiered in Guzzo Cinemas, helping raise over $2 million benefiting Women's Health Care initiatives. It was also streamed online and viewed in 16 countries.

“On the day of filming, I knew the production had to be developed into a musical,” says Curtis Patterson, Producer and CEO of Entertainment Central. “It will be powered by new original songs mixed with popular hits to support the book being written by Johanne and myself. We’re blessed to have Autumn and Kizzo as part of our creative team, and their incredible talent will undoubtedly help bring our vision to life.”

Autumn Rowe has collaborated with some of music’s biggest names, such as Dua Lipa, Pink, One Direction, Becky G, Diana Ross, Kali Uchis, Zendaya, Avicii, and others. She was a part of the hit TV show America’s Got Talent for five consecutive seasons, serving as the show’s only vocal coach. Autumn's Grammy win made her the second Black female producer in history, behind Lauryn Hill, to take home the prestigious award.

“When Mr. Patterson reached out to me, I knew this was something I was interested in. I had been dipping my toes a bit into the theatre world and thought the production as a musical would be a lot of fun,” stated Autumn.

Kizzo, a native of Amsterdam now living in Los Angeles, has worked with A-list artists Sting, Usher, Jason Derulo, Ne-Yo, Daddy Yankee, Agnez Mo, David Guetta, Ludacris, Pitbull, and legendary music producers David Foster and Teddy Riley. He was also a contributing songwriter for the musical drama TV series “Empire” (Fox).

“I’m excited to expand my horizon and bring my creativity and love for music to the stage,” says Kizzo.

Additional information about Latin n' Soul Take Manhattan: The Musical will be forthcoming.

Autumn Rowe photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kizzo photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images