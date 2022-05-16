Automatic Share New Single 'Skyscraper' Upcoming Album 'Excess'

Automatic - the trio of Izzy Glaudini (synths, lead vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon-Gaines (bass) - release "Skyscraper" off their new album Excess.

Automatic's second album for Stones Throw, Excess, rides the imaginary edge where the '70s underground met the corporate culture of the '80s; or, as the band puts it, "That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream all for the sake of consumerism."

Using this point in time as a lens through which to view the present, Automatic takes aim at corporate culture and extravagance, weaving deadpan critiques into cold wave hooks.

"Skyscraper" imagines a Patrick Bateman type - the kind of sociopath who excels in C-suites and complains about affordable housing going up in his neighborhood. Halle explains, "It's about spending your life making money and then spending it to fill the void created by said job." Lola adds: "Kind of like going to LA to live your dreams."

Excess is a definitive arrival moment for Automatic. Combining its urgent message with catchy pop hooks and Automatic's trademark motorik and icy atmospheres, Excess is tight and punchy: danceable music for the end of days.

Fresh from their shows with IDLES, Parquet Courts and two stellar performances at LA's Cruel World Festival over the weekend, Automatic will open for Tame Impala this month, before heading to Europe for a run of shows including Primavera Sound (Spain), Wide Awake (UK), and Best Kept Secret (NL). They're also set for a quick West Coast run with Osees this fall - more shows are to be announced. See below for a full list of dates and visit here for tickets and more info.

Listen to the new single here: