Automatic Releases 'New Beginning' from Upcoming Album 'Excess'

Automatic - the LA trio of Izzy Glaudini (synths, lead vocals), Lola DompÃ© (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon (bass, vocals) - is back with their second album. On Excess, Automatic synthesizes a new strain of retrofuturist motorik pop. The album rides the imaginary edge where the '70s underground met the corporate culture of the '80s - or, as the band puts it, "That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream, all for the sake of consumerism."

Using this point in time as a lens through which to view the present moment, Excess takes aim at corporate culture and extravagance. The overarching themes of alienation and escapism emerged as Automatic put Excess together, taking writing retreats to flesh out the new songs before decamping to the studio for sprint recording sessions with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Sasami, FROTH).

On album opener and lead single, "New Beginning" - which was inspired by the Swedish sci-fi film Aniara - Automatic reject the false hope of leaving behind a scorched planet and searching for "a better place", at a moment when the ultra-rich are eyeing manned space travel: "In the service of desire / We will travel far away". IImagining the "nihilism and loneliness" of attempting to escape the planet once unchecked consumerism has reached its logical outcome, the song pictures being "stranded in a space-void with no connection to Earth or humanity." â€‹â€‹In the video directed by Ambar Navarro, a trip to space starts out fun before taking a dark turn.

The mirrored bodice on the album's cover - shot at California's Salton Sea, a site of environmental decay - reflects the present day Automatic explores on Excess: distorted and chaotic with a sleek sheen. But Excess' final message is one of solidarity, rather than despair. As Izzy puts it, "The record is about what happens to our psyches when we're conditioned to certain values, the consequences of those values, and a desire to resist them."

Automatic HIT THE ROAD with Parquet Courts next month and have confirmed performances with Tame Impala, plus a spot at LA's Cruel World Festival before heading to Europe for a run of shows which includes Wide Awake (UK), Primavera Sound (Spain), and Best Kept Secret (Netherlands). This September they've confirmed a quick West Coast run with Osees - more shows are to be announced. See below for a full list of dates and visit https://automatic.band/ for tickets and more info.

Excess sees its release across digital platforms and vinyl via Stones Throw on June 24th. Pre-order it on vinyl and deluxe eco-mix vinyl: sthrow.com/automatic.

Tour Dates

US (with Parquet Courts)

Apr 22: Seattle, WA - Showbox

Apr 23: Vancouver, BC - Imperial

Apr 25: Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Apr 27: Oakland, CA - Fox

Apr 28: Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

US

May 14-15: Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World Festival

US (with Tame Impala)

May 24 : Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 26 : Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Festival Stage

UK & EUROPE

May 28: UK, London - Wide Awake

May 29: UK, Manchester - Yes

May 30: UK, Leeds - Headrow House

May 31: UK, Brighton - Green Door Store

Jun 01: FR, Lille - L'AÃ©ronef

Jun 02: FR, Paris - L'international

Jun 03: FR, Angers - Levitation

Jun 04: ES, Barcelona - Primavera

Jun 05: ES, Barcelona - Primavera

Jun 08: IT, Ravenna - Beaches Brew

Jun 09: CH, Neuchatel - Festineuch

Jun 10: CH, Aarau - Kiff (with Choir Boy & Soft Kill)

Jun 11: DE, Mannheim - Maifeld Derbi

Jun 12: NL, Hilvarenbeek - Best Kept Secret

Jun 13: NL, Amsterdam - Bitterzoet

Jun 14: NL, Nijmegen - Merleyn

Jun 15: DE, Berlin - UFO Sound Studios

Jun 16: DE, Koln - Bumann & Sohn

Jun 17: BE, Charlerois - Fete De La Musique

Jun 18: NL, Den Haag - Grauzone



US (with Osees)

Sep 05: San Francisco, CA - Chapel

Sep 06: San Francisco, CA - Chapel

Sep 07: San Francisco, CA- Chapel

Sep 09: Portland, OR - Roseland

Sep 10: Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sep 11: Seattle, WA - Neumos