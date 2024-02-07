Austrian Newcomer LUVIUM Unleashes Melodic Bass Cut, 'Don't Leave Me'

Emerging from the heart of Austria, LUVIUM, the sensational melodic bass producer, captivates ears with his latest single, "Don't Leave Me." Following the success of his recent offering "Lie To Me" in collaboration with KOIH and Donna Tella, LUVIUM continues his meteoric rise with this emotionally charged release. “Don't Leave Me” is out now across all streaming platforms.

"Don't Leave Me" is an auditory journey that seamlessly blends LUVIUM's profound musical skills with his fervent dedication to emotional healing through music. Drawing on over 14 years of experience, LUVIUM's expertise as a producer shines through in every note of this masterpiece.



Building on the success of his debut year, where he organically amassed a loyal following on social media and exceeded 500,000 streams across all platforms, LUVIUM has solidified his presence in the melodic bass scene. Notable support from industry heavyweights such as JVNA and Culture Code, along with releases on esteemed labels like ARWV Records, showcases LUVIUM's undeniable talent and the industry's recognition of his unique sound.

"'Don't Leave Me' captures the raw emotions of a relationship hanging by a thread. It's a sincere reflection on the struggle of holding on when letting go seems inevitable. This song is very personal to me—it´s a reflection of my own experience and events that happened in my life.”

LUVIUM´s music is a mixture of organic elements, such as piano, guitar and orchestral instruments, combined with melodic dubstep and future bass drops with a dash of trance elements. "Don't Leave Me" is a testament to LUVIUM's evolution as an artist. The track showcases his ability to craft emotive and immersive sonic landscapes that resonate with listeners on a profound level. From his early days playing instruments and founding a band as a teenager to his current status as a solo producer, LUVIUM has honed his craft to deliver music that transcends boundaries.

