Austrian Newcomer LUVIUM Unleashes Melodic Bass Cut, 'Don't Leave Me'

“Don't Leave Me” is out now across all streaming platforms. 

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Austrian Newcomer LUVIUM Unleashes Melodic Bass Cut, 'Don't Leave Me'

Emerging from the heart of Austria, LUVIUM, the sensational melodic bass producer, captivates ears with his latest single, "Don't Leave Me." Following the success of his recent offering "Lie To Me" in collaboration with KOIH and Donna Tella, LUVIUM continues his meteoric rise with this emotionally charged release. “Don't Leave Me” is out now across all streaming platforms. 

"Don't Leave Me" is an auditory journey that seamlessly blends LUVIUM's profound musical skills with his fervent dedication to emotional healing through music. Drawing on over 14 years of experience, LUVIUM's expertise as a producer shines through in every note of this masterpiece.

Building on the success of his debut year, where he organically amassed a loyal following on social media and exceeded 500,000 streams across all platforms, LUVIUM has solidified his presence in the melodic bass scene. Notable support from industry heavyweights such as JVNA and Culture Code, along with releases on esteemed labels like ARWV Records, showcases LUVIUM's undeniable talent and the industry's recognition of his unique sound.

"'Don't Leave Me' captures the raw emotions of a relationship hanging by a thread. It's a sincere reflection on the struggle of holding on when letting go seems inevitable. This song is very personal to me—it´s a reflection of my own experience and events that happened in my life.” 

LUVIUM´s music is a mixture of organic elements, such as piano, guitar and orchestral instruments, combined with melodic dubstep and future bass drops with a dash of trance elements. "Don't Leave Me" is a testament to LUVIUM's evolution as an artist. The track showcases his ability to craft emotive and immersive sonic landscapes that resonate with listeners on a profound level. From his early days playing instruments and founding a band as a teenager to his current status as a solo producer, LUVIUM has honed his craft to deliver music that transcends boundaries.

ABOUT LUVIUM

Embark on a sonic journey with LUVIUM, a melodic bass music producer from Austria driven by a passion for emotional healing through his music. He plays instruments and makes music since his childhood, he founded a band as a teenager, but then decided to start his solo project, became a producer and sharpened his skills with now over 14 years of experience.

He started to make a name for himself in the melodic bass scene with his song „Symptoms“ in 2023, a collaboration with Culture Code and Chandler Leighton. He managed to gain over 12k Followers on socials and over 500.000 Streams on all platforms, all of this in his first debut year. LUVIUM was also getting Support by some big names in the scene like JVNA and Culture Code and his songs was released on labels like ARWV Records.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Atlanta Indie Quintet The Future Babes Return With New Single Dont Photo
Atlanta Indie Quintet The Future Babes Return With New Single 'Don't'

Atlanta's The Future Babes unveiled the first song from their much anticipated latest studio recordings last fall, in the infectious “Every Step I Take.” The band return with a new single, “Don't,” out via Madison Records, along with another uproarious video from director Nick Rhodes. The tracks laid back, down on your luck vibes.

2
Rett Madison Announces 2024 U.S. Headline Tour Dates Photo
Rett Madison Announces 2024 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison announces a string of headline tour dates. After hitting the road for a run of dates supporting John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats and Bailen, the headline tour kicks off on March 25 in Kansas City, MO before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on April 2.

3
The Suicide Disease Release New Single Flood Photo
The Suicide Disease Release New Single 'Flood'

The grunge rock band The Suicide Disease have announced their latest single, “Constellations,” released under Zodhiac Records and produced by Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills and KJ Strock (Machine Gun Kelly, Crown The Empire, Motionless in White, We Came as Romans).

4
Frank Turner Announces Undefeated Spring And Summer U.S. Tour Photo
Frank Turner Announces 'Undefeated' Spring And Summer U.S. Tour

Kicking off on Thursday, May 23 at XL Live in Harrisburg, PA, Turner's Undefeated Tour will feature his long-standing band The Sleeping Souls and hit markets across the south, midwest, west coast and east coast. The tour will feature support from Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners and Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman in select markets.

More Hot Stories For You

ENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World TourENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World Tour
Garbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded ReissueGarbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & MoreSia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & More

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO