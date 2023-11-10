Australian Sun-Soaked Band Rum Jungle Unveil New EP 'Hold Me In The Water'

Quickly propelling in all areas, Rum Jungle are certainly ones to watch this 2023 and beyond.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Australian Sun-Soaked Band Rum Jungle Unveil New EP 'Hold Me In The Water'

Listen to the new EP, Hold Me In The Water, from Australian sun-soaked band, Rum Jungle.

The seven-track release is inspired by the hurdles the band have faced over the last year or two. Covering everything from their rough spots, to their mad highs, it follows them on their experiences as a band, resulting in something which is honest, raw and relatable.

Rum Jungle recently performed triple j's "Like A Version" segment. The band have also sold out shows across the country and played numerous festivals, landing them a devoted fan base. 

Hailing from the steel city, Newcastle, Rum Jungle are one of Australia's go-to sun soaked bands with their mixture of surf rock and alt-pop, they float pop melodies on psych guitars and chilled groove beats. With a plethora of sounds and styles, the band create something which is distinctly their own and their latest EP demonstrates just that. 

After a lot of exploration in their previous releases, the seven-track EP, Hold Me In The Water, sees the band finally finding their sound, without being boxed into anything specific. Taking listeners on a rollercoaster journey, the introduction is miles apart from its finale, keeping you on your toes with each and every track.

The band shares, “You'll hear some chargers and you'll hear some chillers that next to each other will be surprising but all have that signature Rum Jungle sound. We're all stoked on each and every one of these tracks and we've put more than we ever have into getting each of them right. Just like our last EP's we want it to crank on right out the gate but close out with something you can cruise on low to.”

From the colossal sounding drums and obnoxious vocals in “Electric Snowman” right through to the lethargic simplicity of “Nervous,” there really is something for everyone. 

Thematically, Hold Me In The Water, is inspired by the hurdles the band have faced over the last year or two. Covering everything from their rough spots, to their mad highs, it follows them on their experiences as a band, resulting in something which is honest, raw and relatable. “These tunes are all unique with what they're about and some have some real introspective thoughts on dynamics in relationships whereas some others are truly just about having a good time,” they confide. 

The four piece have developed a devoted fan base off the back of their three EPs Everything Is Easy, Crazy Days and Sun & Smoke. Rum Jungle have established themselves in the tour circuit with sold out shows around the country and festival appearances joining Groovin the Moo, This That, Rolling Sets, Falls Festival and upcoming showcases at SXSW. They also currently have the most played track on triple j radio and have had the pleasure of performing their prestigious segment "Like A Version." Quickly propelling in all areas, Rum Jungle are certainly ones to watch this 2023 and beyond.

Credit: Zac Horbs (@zachorbelt)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Enchanting Live Action-Animated Music Video “Hit The Sky” Out Now Photo
Enchanting Live Action-Animated Music Video “Hit The Sky” Out Now

Introducing the enchanting live-action-animated music video 'Hit the Sky' from the new musical 'Like Cinders' by writing duo Kennedy & Nisco. Experience the captivating vocals, inspiring lyrics, and stunning visuals in this unique production.

2
Elyrix Sheds A Tear On Album NO SORROW Photo
Elyrix Sheds A Tear On Album 'NO SORROW'

Elyrix is thrilled to release his new album, No Sorrow, now available on all streaming platforms. Following a string of singles featuring the likes of Gunna and Nav, Elyrix is back and better than ever with his newest body of work No Sorrow. Heading in a more pop direction, No Sorrow is certainly his most honest and open music to date.

3
Haiku Hands Unleash Cool For You Produced by Motez (Flume, Tkay Maidza) Photo
Haiku Hands Unleash 'Cool For You' Produced by Motez (Flume, Tkay Maidza)

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) release 'Cool For You,' produced by Motez (Flume, Disclosure, Sam Smith, Tkay Maidza) via Spinning Top Records. Now that they're back on home soil, they've announced Australian 2023 tour dates, including headline shows across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

4
Gathering Of Bones Releases New Single One Reality Photo
Gathering Of Bones Releases New Single 'One Reality'

Gathering of Bones unleashes a high-energy, no-holds-barred sound with their latest single 'One Reality' and enriching tracks like 'Diverge' and 'Jigsaw'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
WICKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SHUCKED
SIX