Australian Duo GOOD MORNING Sign With Polyvinyl Record Co.

Australian duo Good Morning return today with their first new music in two years with double release Mollyduker / Keep It. Rich and warmly-hued, these songs reflect the Good Morning of 2021: a little more thoughtful, a little more virtuosic, and in no way any less anxious.

The pastoral, rangy "Mollyduker," sung by Stefan Blair, is a quintessential driving song, its steady, wiry groove hardly letting up over the course of its runtime. The song's ease belies its tense imagery: drunken spews, held tongues, and anxiety tokens abound. Stefan says: "'Mollyduker' was something my Pa called me whenever we'd be hanging out and working on his farm. It's a reference to me being left-handed, however, I used to take it as somewhat of a dig. The lyrics are a reflection on my relationship with him, as well as the farm itself, which has served as a home to a lot of my family over the years."

"Keep It", sung by Liam Parsons, is no less inviting and no less heavy with psychic weight. A meditation on failure, drinking, and aging, "Keep It" is laden with piano and warm, warping guitar - soft-edged counterweights to the severed heads and flooding waters of the song's lyrics. "'Keep It' is an ode to stasis," Liam says. "Repressed feelings, substance misadventure and arrested development in your late 20s."

The news comes with the announcement of the duo's signing to Polyvinyl Record Co., joining their eclectic roster including the likes of Alvvays, Kero Kero Bonito, Julia Jacklin, and more.

The two tracks will also be coming out on the band's own imprint, Good Morning Music Company Worldwide via Virgin Music Australia. Of the signing, Polyvinyl Label Director, Seth Hubbard shares, "I've been a fan of the band for years, but when I heard their newest collection of songs I was blown away. We are so excited for Polyvinyl to help share this music with the world."

"Mollyduker" / "Keep It" is out now via Polyvinyl Record Co./Virgin Music Australia

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk