Multi-day “Blind Faith” passes are on-sale this Friday, July 7 at 10AM CT.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Austin's Oblivion Access Festival 2024 Dates Announced

Oblivion Access Festival - Austin’s fully independent festival founded and produced by Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi - is excited to announce the dates for the 2024 installment, taking place Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16 in Austin’s Red River Cultural District. 

Multi-day “Blind Faith” passes are on-sale this Friday, July 7 at 10AM CT HERE or via the Dice ticketing app. The cost of the Blind Faith pass is $325 + taxes and fees and grants the ticket holder access to every show.

Heading into their 3rd year, music fans can be assured that the 2024 line-up will once again prove to be highly curated, showcasing the best in experimental, metal and hip-hop artists from around the world. 

Having proven themselves with booking the likes of Godflesh, Tim Hecker, Have a Nice Life, Lil Ugly Mane, Faust, Duster, Clams Casino, Clipping. + Earth, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Andy Morin of Death Grips, Youth of Today, and much more, Oblivion Access 2024 will no-doubt continue to push the boundaries of sonic exploration.

With its unwavering commitment to diversity and innovation, the festival organizers have set the stage for yet another unforgettable experience and Oblivion Access 2024 - a haven for those seeking a break from the mainstream, a place where the unconventional thrives and celebrates the power of music. 

ABOUT OBLIVION ACCESS FESTIVAL

Oblivion Access Festival is an annual celebration of underground music and culture, which will take place across a four-day, extended weekend from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The festival, founded and produced by Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi, takes over some of the most popular music venues in the renowned Red River Cultural District of downtown Austin - including Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Elysium, Valhalla, Central Presbyterian Church, and Chess Club and 13th Floor -  to offer attendees performances from some of the most in-demand experimental, metal and hip-hop acts from across the globe.

Oblivion Access Festival put itself on the map in 2022 and solidified their presence with the 2023 festival, drawing over 5,000 fans from around the world. The likes of Godflesh, Tim Hecker, Have a Nice Life, Lil Ugly Mane, Faust, Duster, Clams Casino, Clipping. + Earth, Danny Brown, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Andy Morin of Death Grips, Youth of Today, The Microphones, Grouper, and more, have graced Austin’s stages for OAF.

Brooks and Domi state: “Oblivion Access is us. Named after the contemporary classic of Lil Ugly Mane, our goal is to create an experience that goes beyond music. Carefully curated with the highest level of quality in mind we strive to promote honest music and provide an audience with an inviting safe space to be yourself. In a dissociative world, we must power through with art and self expression to channel our frustrations, pain, and confusion into a beautiful representation of what it means to be alive.  

To be alive is to experience. Oblivion Access is a platform for progression, self expression, and catharsis. We hope that people walk away from this festival, influenced, attached, and most of all, empowered.”

Photo by Andrea Escobar



