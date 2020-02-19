Austin's Mobley Announces New EP & Single

Genre-bending artist Mobley is known in his hometown as their next big thing, and with good reason. With an "uncanny knack for catchy, sing-along hooks, he creates irresistible earworms, well-crafted pop songs that instantly stick" (Austin American-Statesman). He has also toured the world with his incomparable one-man show. Today, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is excited to announce his signing to Last Gang Records where he'll be releasing his new EP, Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme, this May. Visit www.mobleywho.com for more information.

On his collaboration with the label, Mobley said, "Last Gang has put out some of my all-time favorite music. I've been listening to their records since before I was really even a musician. It's completely surreal to now be releasing music with them myself. I'm just hoping some of the magic rubs off and the music we put out together can impact people the way Last Gang's records have impacted me." Chris Moncada, Last Gang's General Manager, agrees: "We are thrilled to have Mobley join the Last Gang roster. He is an impressive artist, and an equally impressive human! We're honored to partner with Mobley to bring his art and message to the world." Chris Taylor, eOne's Global President, Music, adds, "Mobley is an incredibly multi-talented artist and we're excited to have him join the Last Gang and extended eOne family. We are committed to helping extraordinary artists go to the next level and beyond."

Mobley wrote "Nobody's Favourite," the first single off the new EP, as "the internal monologue of a powerful scumbag. The speaker spends the whole song vacillating between utter egomania and abject self-loathing. He's losing it, progressively, as the song goes on." The music video, also out today, is the first part of a larger film written/directed by Mobley for release alongside the EP.

"I didn't expect to be putting out a guitar record in 2020," says Mobley of Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme. "For a while, I was writing songs using the whole studio as my inspiration. Oddly enough, it was coming home to the confines of the guitar that opened everything up for me."

The record glides between musical idioms with all the ease you'd expect from someone who grew up a perennial new kid. Whether he's cribbing Ennio Morricone, keening over a psychedelic gallop or indulging in a futuristic art rock strut, Mobley cuts the figure of an artist in command of his powers.

Mobley will be at this year's SXSW and has plans to tour throughout 2020. See all confirmed tour dates below and visit https://www.mobleywho.com/tour for any new updates.

Feb 19 - Guero's Taco Bar - Austin, TX

Feb 28 - Grand Stafford Theater - Bryan, TX

Mar 10 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY (with Busty and the Bass)

Mar 13 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA (with Busty and the Bass)

Mar 14-21 - SXSW - Austin, TX

Apr 1 - Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA (with Magic Giant)

Apr 2 - The Saint - Reno, NV (with Magic Giant)

Apr 3 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA (with Magic Giant)

Apr 4 - Soho Restaurant & Music Club - Santa Barbara, CA (with Magic Giant)

Apr 9 - Deep Ellum Art Company - Dallas, TX (with Ripe)

Apr 11 - Last Concert Cafe - Houston, TX (with Ripe)

Photo credit: Andrew Bennett





