Austin Snell To Embark on First Headlining Tour

On August 11, Snell will release “Send You The Bill”, the first track off of his highly anticipated debut EP.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

River House Artists and Warner Music Nashville's latest rising star, Austin Snell, will embark on his first headlining tour this fall. His signature brand of grunge country will take center stage as he shares his talent with fans across the country.

With stops in Chicago, Washington DC, Nashville, and more, Snell aims to connect with fans on a deeper level. On August 11, Snell will release “Send You The Bill”, the first track off of his highly anticipated debut EP, Muddy Water Rockstar. You can pre-save the song HERE.

“It’s crazy to me that I saw some of my favorite artists play the venues on this tour just a few years back, and now I’ll be playing on those same stages this Fall,” says Snell. “I’m pumped to get out on the road and let people experience some of what we’ve been prepping for since the start of the year.”

Snell's rise in the music industry has been nothing short of impressive. With a dedicated and growing fan base, Snell has turned Nashville’s reputation of being a ten-year town on its head. His raw talent, emotional songwriting, and hard-rocking live show have captivated audiences and gained recognition from industry professionals alike. 

The tour marks a major milestone in an already exciting year for Snell. In addition to his headlining dates, he will open a show for Nickelback, one of the bands whose influence led him to create his own sound. Last month he released a three-song project titled “Songs From My Phone.”

Earlier this year, he was named the latest and first country artist to be selected as a part of SiriusXM’s Artist Accelerator program and was also a “Highway Find” via SiriusXM’s The Highway. His previously released tracks, “Excuse The Mess,” “Get There First,” “Pray All The Way Home” and a cover of Cassadee Pope’s hit single “Wasting All These Tears” have helped add to his 80 million+ global career streams.

For more information about Austin Snell, his headlining tour, and his new song, visit his official website and follow him on social media.

Muddy Water Rockstar Tour Dates

9/28 - Statesboro, GA - The Blue Room 
9/29 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club 
9/30 - Milledgeville, GA - Ned Kelly’s Down Under 
10/5 - Columbus, OH - The Basement 
10/6 - Chicago, IL - Carol’s Pub 
10/7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Bar
10/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes 
10/13 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton 
10/14 - Hatfield, MA - Hatfield Lions Club Pavilion
10/26 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry’s 
10/27 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Music 
10/28 - Carboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
11/1 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In 
11/2 - Louisville, KY - PBR Bar 
11/3 - Lexington, KY - The Burl 



