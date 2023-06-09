Austin Jay To Release Self-Titled Debut EP

A rock and trap-indebted singer-songwriter with the charm and bearing of a modern pop star, Austin Jay is in many ways Los Angeles's best-kept secret.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 2 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Austin Jay To Release Self-Titled Debut EP

Austin Jay To Release Self-Titled Debut EP

A rock and trap-indebted singer-songwriter with the charm and bearing of a modern pop star, Austin Jay is in many ways Los Angeles's best-kept secret. Building on the success of previous singles, 'Loving on You' and 'Things You'll Never Know,' he returns with his highly-anticipated self-titled debut EP, Austin Jay, out now across platforms.

Crafted with renowned producers Caleb Hulin (Avril Lavigne, Demi Lovato) and T Black (Hip Hop Atlanta, Marques Houston, and Pitbull), the EP fuses alternative pop/punk soundscapes with cutting-edge trap elements, showcasing the next evolution of Austin's sound. He adds, "The EP is about not conforming to what society says you have to be and creating your own lane in life."

The EP's focus track, 'Demented,' blends captivating guitar stabs with Austin's powerful vocals to provide a commentary on the heartlessness of modern relationships.

"'Demented' set the tone for the entire EP," shares Austin. "It was the first song I worked on with my incredibly talented producer Caleb Hulin, and we connected right away, making the song in our very first session. It's the song that really established and cemented my sound moving forward, with its mix of alternative pop/punk and modern trap music. I wrote it coming from a place of angst. I think modern-day romantic relationships are too casual, you know? I'm not a casual person. I'm a romantic at heart, and I miss the old-fashioned, dramatic, infatuated romance from old books and movies I love. Demented is about my problems with casual relationships and how so many people today are afraid or unwilling to truly commit and call it love."

LA-based/Manhattan-born singer/rapper Austin Jay unapologetically combines 2000s Pop/Punk with modern Trap music. After going viral with covers of Khalid's "Location" and Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes," Austin Jay has developed an 80k+ following on Instagram with his first original 3 single releases amassing over 350,000 streams on Spotify. He is also a dynamic live presence, earning a fanbase as the lead singer of the widely acclaimed band 'Earth to Mars' and touring nationally with his own band.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gus Dapperton Releases New Single Sunset Photo
Gus Dapperton Releases New Single 'Sunset'

Breakout alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases his sprawling new single “Sunset” with the announcement of his first North American headlining tour of 2023. Staggering in its scope and layers, the epic anthem takes listeners on a transcendent sonic journey. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Edwin Taps Morgan Page For High-Energy Green Light Remix Photo
Edwin Taps Morgan Page For High-Energy 'Green Light' Remix

The 2-track “Greenlight” EP features a new club single from the rising talent accompanied by an official remix from Grammy-nominated producer Morgan Page. Edwin’s original blends elements of deep and progressive house, while Page’s rework ups the ante to deliver an invigorating piano house cut.

3
Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album 99 Nights Photo
Charlotte Cardin Announces Sophomore Album '99 Nights'

Charlotte Cardin has announced her sophomore album 99 Nights. The album is the follow up to her lauded, multi-Juno winning debut, Phoenix. Coinciding with the news, Charlotte has released the title track “99 Nights,” an infectious earworm about longing that puts Cardin’s captivating vocals on full display. 

4
Embark On A Sonic Exploration With Noaccordions New Album Curious Soul Photo
Embark On A Sonic Exploration With Noaccordion's New Album 'Curious Soul'

Prepare to ignite your senses and embark on an extraordinary auditory adventure as the Oakland-based electronic producer and performance artist noaccordion invites you to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing realm of her new full length album 'Curious Soul.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD