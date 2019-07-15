August 08 Reveals HAPPY ENDINGS EP Tracklist

Critically acclaimed songwriter and solo recording artist AUGUST 08 announces the release of "Happy Endings" EP on August 8th released via Red Bull Records/88rising. Following the release of his third single "Simple Pleasures" featuring Goldlink, AUGUST 08 reveals the cover art and tracklisting for Happy Endings, which includes additional features from Smino, Duckwrth, and more.



TRACKLISTING REVEALED:

Spiral (Feat. Wynne) Good Girls (Feat. Duckwrth) Simple Pleasures (Feat. Goldlink) Blood on My Hands (Feat. Smino) Civilized Swim



A follow-up to his 2018 debut EP release '"Father", AUGUST 08 continues to exhibit exceptional songwriting and production on the Happy Endings EP. From the first song "Spiral" featuring Wynne, AUGUST 08 offers a master class on how to write lyrics around complex issues like depression and drug addiction into a radio-friendly rhythmic track. On the song "Good Girls", AUGUST 08 teams up with longtime collaborator Duckwrth to create an anthem dedicated to women in love with bad boys at all costs. Two prior singles, "Simple Pleasures" featuring Goldlink and "Blood on My Hands" featuring Smino are added to the EP as fan favorites. Lastly, tracks "Civilized" and "Swim" are a continuation in lyricism showcasing the renegade spirit and anti-culture approach to his artistry.



A founding member of the 88rising collective, AUGUST 08 penned the 2018 smash-hit single "Midsummer Madness" on the Head in the Clouds compilation album that garnered over 100-million streams globally. AUGUST 08 began his career as a highly acclaimed songwriter responsible for penning hit songs for chart-topping artists like DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, and many more.



Most recently, AUGUST 08 was a headline performer during the 88rising set at the Red Bull Music Festival in Tokyo, Japan and is slated to perform at the upcoming "Head in the Clouds Festival' on August 17.



The Happy Endings EP will release digitally on streaming services globally on August 8th.





