Auditorium Unveils New Song 'Young Man, You've Fallen'

Emerging artist Auditorium-the musical alias of multifaceted musician Spencer Berger-unveils new song "Young Man, You've Fallen" today. The unreleased track will appear on the deluxe reissue of Berger's debut album, Be Brave, set for release on April 8.

"I recorded this demo for 'Young Man, You've Fallen' before I recorded any of the songs that wound up on Be Brave," recalls Berger. "While I ultimately didn't feel that the song was the right fit for the album, it's a song that influenced several of the songs that made the cut. I was inspired to write the song because of a movie idea that a friend and I were collaborating on at the time, but the song wasn't the right fit for the film either. But I've always remembered that there were a few close friends who I showed the demo to all those years ago who were very supportive of it-so the memory of their kind words spurred me to put the demo on the deluxe edition."

Most recently, Berger debuted the official music video for his previously released track

"Sunday." Directed by frequent collaborator Ben Barnes, the video premiered on Glide

Magazine who proclaimed, "Auditorium lets choir-like vocals and whimsical indie-folk Shine on 'Sunday.'" Set in a dystopian future, the video follows a young man's search for precious memories of a lost time.

Berger recorded Be Brave with a single microphone in the bedroom of his first Los Angeles apartment, featuring only three elements-acoustic guitar, electric bass and vocals. By using just two instruments to propel the songs, Berger conjured a wholly unique sound, blended eloquently with his classically trained voice and multi-layered harmonies.

"Last year marked the 10th anniversary of Be Brave, and I found myself exploring my old recordings from that era," explains Berger. "Nine of the ten bonus tracks on the deluxe edition are demos for songs that didn't make the final cut-but there are elements of those songs that made it onto the album. For instance, the rhythm guitar in 'The Best Story I Know' inspired the sound of 'Sunday,' and the background harmonies in 'This One's for You' influenced how I approached recording harmonies throughout the album. The one live track is 'Young'-it's one of the first songs I ever wrote, and this is the only recording of it that exists. It was captured at a small coffeehouse across the street from my college campus."

Auditorium is the project of Los Angeles-based artist Spencer Berger. Originally hailing from Queens, NY, Berger began performing at the age of nine as a member of The Metropolitan Opera's Children's Chorus, singing onstage with legends such as Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo.

In 2011, Berger released his album Be Brave, marking his first release under the Auditorium moniker. Back when "Sunday" was originally released in 2011, the Music Alliance Pact-a group of 36 music blogs from around the world, including The Guardian-simultaneously shared it as the "Best American Song Of The Month." Berger's follow-up, The First Music, was released in 2017 to critical praise-NPR Music called it, "A goosebump-inducing album of lush genre-defying arrangements. [The First Music is] unlike anything else I've heard."

Berger is currently recording the third, full-length Auditorium album, which he's planning to release in 2023.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: