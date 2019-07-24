Audiomack Unveils Next SKYLINE: KINGSTON SERIES Release

Preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack continues its SKYLINE: KINGSTON series with the next drop of original music today.

The three-week initiative ramps up with "They Don't Know" by Vanessa Bling, and "We Nuh Leff It" by Bakersteez x Projexx. These follow on the heels of last week's "Holiday Freestyle" by Jahmiel, and "Intentions" by Giark x T'Jean. Ending with a bang, the series concludes next week with unreleased tracks from Maestro Don and Dane Ray.

SKYLINE: KINGSTON represents the latest phase of Audiomack's international SKYLINE series.

The project, recorded over the span of one week, includes six new singles from rising and established dancehall and reggae artists from the region. All are produced by Audiomack creative director and producer TGUT, whose own impressive resume boasts collaborations with Rich the Kid, Lil Pump, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. An accompanying behind-the-scenes video includes commentary from reggae legend Tarrus Riley, and exclusive freestyle footage of Intence, I Watta, Progress, and more. Gathering footage from a variety of Kingston's most famous music studios and the streets of Papine, SKYLINE: KINGSTON presents both the rich sounds of a music culture tapping into the digital age, and the lively scenery that birthed such creativity.

As of 2019, Audiomack is regularly used for music streaming and discovery by roughly 11% of Jamaica's population. Armed with a pack of riddims and a camera, the Audiomack team of TGUT, CMO/co-founder David Ponte, and Director of Reggae and Afrobeats Tanya Lawson visited Kingston earlier this year. The goal was to meet with the city's leading musical tastemakers, hear from artists - both established and emerging - about the richness of Jamaica's current reggae and dancehall artists, and make some music.

Inspired by the world, Audiomack creates the soundtrack for the world.





