Aubrey Haddard Shares New Single 'Processing Power'

New York City-based indie-pop singer-songwriter, Aubrey Haddard releases her anthemic indie-rock third single, "Processing Power" today, where she confronts being inundated with constant information, along with a matching lyric video.

Haddard's second full-length album, Awake And Talking, will be out August 19, 2022 and is available for pre-order now, via Beverly Martel Records. Aubrey Haddard will be hitting the road in select cities across New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and more this summer. Find tickets on sale now here.

The guitar-driven, heavier-leaning "Processing Power" is Haddard in overdrive-it's the moment a system becomes overloaded. In a fast-paced, 24-hour news cycle that never seems to stop, one can swiftly become overwhelmed with uninterrupted information consumption. The result is a cathartic release where Haddard is able to unleash the emotions that come with being bound to such a perpetual system.

Haddard explains the commanding alt-pop track is, "A droney kind of anthem. Charley [Ruddell] had that great guitar part that we just scorched with overdrive and it felt so powerful. What else does power even sound like if not a beefy guitar line? We are consistently inundated with information and I felt like screaming about it into the void."

The track confronts the stress of the world becoming so technologically dependent and the frustrations that come with it. Haddard adds, "Processing Power was written while trying to cope with my frustrations. It's an anxious, cathartic song. I was feeling overwhelmed with both my own and the world's dependence on technology and writing it felt like my own personal revolt."

Speaking to the heaviness of the song itself, Haddard continues, "My favorite part of the track is where I sing "the weight of the world in words is heavy." I liked that line so much I sang it twice and layered up some creepy background voices. Later when we decided it would be a single, it made perfect sense to release a lyric video. The weight of the song in words is also heavy."

The latest release follows up previous singles, "Green As Ever," a bubbly, delicate mythology-inspired indie-pop track where the musician explores her ability to tend to the garden of her life in just the way she'd like. The project's first single, "Just A Wall." premiered with The Line of Best Fit, and saw Haddard examine her own reflection and begin to find self-acceptance. The Line of Best Fit wrote that it's "sublime, emotive and anthemic," and that "Aubrey Haddard channels Orpheus."

Awake And Talking, the nine track LP due out this summer, puts Haddard's self-examination on full display as she navigates the nuances of love and her relationship to art, and wrestles with existential questions through various lenses. While producing the album, some of the great songwriters of the late 90's and early aughts-everyone from Stereolab and Oasis, to Björk and the Cocteau Twins-were in Haddard's heavy rotation as their conceptual songwriting and harmonic approaches provided plenty of inspiration.

With writing partner and multi-instrumentalist Charley Ruddell and drummer Josh Strmic, the trio came together in places of comfort like their weekly rehearsal space, Haddard's childhood home upstate, and their home studio to create this collection of songs throughout the year before tracking them over the course a week in the summer of 2021. Now with a more mature, renewed perspective, Haddard's intimate yet audacious sound is both self-assured and delicately fearless.

"Awake And Talking is about seeking a sense of purpose," explains Haddard. "It challenges perception - how many ways can you look at the world before you find your place in it? It is about destiny and the journey to self-acceptance. And, like anything I create, it is about my own personal experience over the past few years. This record makes me feel powerful and confident in the face of uncertainty and it brings me a lot of joy to know that it could offer a sliver of that to anyone listening."

After releasing her debut album Blue Part, Haddard went on to win both Vocalist of the Year and Singer/Songwriter of the Year awards at the 2018 Boston Music Awards. In the next two years, Haddard spent time both as a headliner and as a support act, gracing stages at Firefly, Mountain Jam, Waking Windows, and a slew of other premiere festivals in 2019. She has opened for several globally recognized bands, including The Dip, Ninet Tayeb, Lawrence, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, and The National Reserve. In 2020 and 2021, Haddard released four one-off singles-"Thin Line," "Sweeter the Honey," "Portuguese Red," and "National Tragedy," leading her to today's most fully realized work yet.

Haddard has already made a splash as praise has poured in from several leading tastemakers. Glide Magazine says, "between her guitar playing and vocal strength, Haddard is definitely an artist we will be catching as soon as we can," while Atwood Magazine wrote Haddard's music is "blissful and bubbly indie rock... perfect for a daytime dance party."

Most recently, The Line of Best Fit calls the latest LP, "A level-headed relatability lays as the foundations for this record, a foundation she builds upon with harmonious melodies reminiscent of blues genre-benders Fleetwood Mac and contemporary glass-ceiling breakers like LP or Big Thief." Its sound, the publication continues, is "Leagues beyond any music she's ever released before, laden with hooks, dynamic explorations of her sound, and synth-laden melodies, she's swapped out her soulful aesthetic for something closer to her heart as a songwriter-pop."

Aubrey Haddard asserts herself screaming into the void and powerfully releases pent up emotions on "Processing Power," out everywhere now. Haddard's forthcoming second LP, Awake And Talking, arrives August 19, 2022 via Beverly Martel Records, and is available for pre-order now. See Haddard live this summer around the U.S. Tickets are available now here, and a full list of dates is below. Find Aubrey Haddard on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube and stay tuned for much more from the rising musician.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here:

AUBREY HADDARD LIVE SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES

Jul. 7 - Levitt Steelstacks - Bethlehem, PA

Jul. 9 - Great South Bay Music Fest - Patchogue, NY

Jul.14 - Ithaca Night Bazar - Ithaca, NY

Jul. 15 - Hawks and Reed - Greenfield, MA*

Jul. 17 - The Colony - Woodstock, NY*

Jul. 22 - Purgatory - Brooklyn, NY

Jul. 23 - Levitate Backyard, MA*

* support from Ciarra Fragale