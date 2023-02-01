Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album

Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album

The album is a glimpse at Atlas Maior’s new 2023 album by the same name.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Atlas Maior just released "Hadal" on January 27th, which provides listeners with a revealing glimpse at Atlas Maior's new 2023 album by the same name.

The title track "Hadal" is a brooding, yet demonstrative offering inspired by the Hadal Zone, the deepest and darkest ocean trench on earth. The name Hadal is Atlas Maior's metaphor for post-pandemic artistic perseverance within a rapidly changing global context.

Hadal is a diverse instrumental album that pivots between driving energy and moody introspection embodying the evolution of Atlas Maior from its inception into the full ensemble it has become.

The album offers the 1st collection of compositions written by Josh Peters, & Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab maqamat modal system, Ghanaian Highlife, Brazilian samba, & gulf rhythms from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can be heard on songs "Basalt," & "Hadal." The band's versatility within jazz experimental contexts can be witnessed within free flowing improvised compositions "Ignis Fatuus," & "Fata Morgana."

Atlas Maior, co-led by Thomson (alto saxophone) & Peters (Middle Eastern fretless lute; oud), have constructed an artistic throng of projects within the group from their full quintet to Tabla Trio, to the full improvised Atlas Maior: Palindrome project (inspired by Atlas Maior's double LP Palindrome), in addition to collaborations with guest vocalists ("Nazuk", "Ya Ali" with Ali Pervez Mehdi).

Listen to the new single here:



Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single Photo
Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single
Arts & Crafts is proud to announce today’s premiere of “The Moment Is A Wild Place,” the latest single from the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock.
MAYA HAWKE Announces Choice Campaign with Propeller Photo
MAYA HAWKE Announces Choice Campaign with Propeller
Ticket holders and fans can take action to support these non-profits, and be entered to win prizes throughout Hawke’s sold-out ‘Tactless’ Tour in the US & UK/EU. Prizes include a trip to meet and see Hawke perform at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg on March 13 with travel and hotel accommodation, as well as access to soundcheck.
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce North American Tour Photo
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce North American Tour
Heavy music innovators Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE have announced a tour together throughout North America early this summer. Liturgy will be releasing their new album 93696 on March 24th, and ahead of the tour the band will be performing at Big Ears Festival this March. BIG|BRAVE will be releasing their new album nature morte on February 24th.
VIDEO: Lizzo Drops Special Superhero-Themed Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Lizzo Drops 'Special' Superhero-Themed Music Video
3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo has released the music video for 'Special.' The superhero-themed visual comes from the title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Veteran Duo Orbital Release Single 'Are You Alive?' Featuring Penelope IslesVeteran Duo Orbital Release Single 'Are You Alive?' Featuring Penelope Isles
February 1, 2023

The new track follows the BBC6 Music playlisted lead single 'Dirty Rat', an incendiary collaboration with Sleaford Mods, and “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song)” featuring The Mediaeval Baebes (“The duo have transformed a creepy nursery rhyme into a dancefloor filler” Evening Standard.)
Bill and Jilian Nershi Announce 2023 Spring Tour Featuring Jason HannBill and Jilian Nershi Announce 2023 Spring Tour Featuring Jason Hann
February 1, 2023

Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident) & Jilian Nershi announced a 13-date spring tour featuring fellow bandmate and String Cheese Incident percussionist Jason Hann, marking the first time ever touring as a trio and full spring tour for Bill & Jilian. The tour will kick off on March 16 in Boulder, CO, before going to the West Coast in April.
THE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This MonthTHE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This Month
February 1, 2023

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri pull back the curtain on this extraordinarily fractured and volatile moment for American democracy. THE CIRCUS hits the ground running in 2023 to examine a new era of divided government as President Joe Biden braces for withering GOP-led House investigations.
Thrice Release Re-Recorded Version of 'The Artist In The Ambulance'Thrice Release Re-Recorded Version of 'The Artist In The Ambulance'
February 1, 2023

California rock band Thrice just shared a brand-new, re-recorded version of The Artist In The Ambulance. The album revisits all twelve original tracks, featuring guest vocals from Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up And Die), Brian McTernan (Be Well), and Andy Hull.
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - How to Hear the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - How to Hear the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording & More
February 1, 2023

This February, Broadway fans will be treated with several new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new classic movie musicals like The Music Man, to new Broadway cast recordings from Kimberly Akimbo and KPOP!
share