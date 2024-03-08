Atlanta Dream Pop Band BATHE ALONE Drop New Single '$35 Copay'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Atlanta dream pop artist Bathe Alone shares their new single, “$35 Copay.” The dreamy track is the latest offering from their upcoming record, I Don't Do Humidity, (out June 7th).

When asked about the song, multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone explains, “It is about a friend who just keeps self-sabotaging their whole life, and they're not receptive to making an effort to change things. It became super draining to hear about the same problems over and over again. It just felt like the friendship was becoming a therapy session, and all the while, I have things on my own that I'm dealing with.

They deserve someone who can handle them… but I didn't sign up for that, and this song is basically me dumping them as a friend.” While most of the LP is about her the lead-up and fallout of Crone's 2021 divorce, the title actually refers to the oppressive sticky feeling that came with the evolution of the friendship she sings about in “$35 Copay."

Bathe Alone is the moniker for multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone, who works closely with producer Damon Moon (Curtis Harding, Lunar Vacation & more) at his iconic studio, Standard Electric. Growing up with a formal background in classical music, Crone first burrowed her way into the Peach State's indie scene as a teenager. She picked up drums, guitar, and bass early on and sharpened her skills playing in various bands, including touring as the drummer for the buzzy Girlpuppy. The band was founded on her skills as a drummer, with influences from punk to ambient guitar drenched in delay.

Known for exploring her own life in her music, Crone dives even deeper with the upcoming album, unpacking her recent divorce and toxic friendships. Like last year's double EP, Fall With The Lights Down, it features a kaleidoscopic array of swirling synths, moody minor-key melodies, lush vocal layers, and hazy, crystalline production, courtesy of Crone's close friend and collaborator Damon Moon (Curtis Harding, Lunar Vacation) and his studio, Standard Electric Recorders Co.

As Crone poured her divorce experience into what would become the most raw, experimental, and personal project of her career, she discovered a newfound confidence in her vocal abilities. As she worked out what she wanted to say, she simultaneously pushed herself to new, more evocative places as a songwriter. The new record will include the recent singles “Blame Me,” “Call Me Back” (watch Bathe Alone perform it on Flood Magazine's Neighborhood Sessions), “Gemini,” and “Archive 81.”

Having already opened for artists like Jadu Heart, Beabadoobee, Neighbor Lady, Vacations, and Last Dinosaurs, the band supported Bombay Bicycle Club at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta this week. Next week, they will trek to Texas for a slew of SXSW shows and a stop at the Southside Spillover Festival in Dallas on their return. A full list can be found below.

BATHE ALONE @ SXSW

Wed, 3/13

4pm @ High Noon and Coral Snake (PASTE Magazine East Austin Block Party)

9pm @ Esther's Follies (Official SXSW Show)

Fri, 3/15

12pm @ Icenhaur's (Gillian Jean Creative presents Women Who Rock)

3pm @ Shiner's Saloon (Apogee Showcase)

10pm @ The Creek and the Cave (Nettwerk x GRRRL Music Backyard Bash)

Sat, 3/16

7:30pm @ Tulips, Fort Worth, TX (Southside Spillover Festival)