Astralwerks & Blue Note Records Release New Spotify Singles

Astralwerks and Blue Note Records have partnered with Spotify to release Bluewerks: Spotify Singles, the seventh installment of the iconic labels' collaborative Lo-Fi series where downtempo electronica meets jazz-infused sounds.

Bluewerks has amassed more than 25 million streams on Spotify since its launch last year, and this new EP saw four different artists-Arbour, Oatmello, Shrimpnose, and Somni-step into Spotify Studios in Los Angeles to create a brand new original as well as a Lo-Fi cover of songs from the Astralwerks and Blue Note catalogs.

The calming collection is released in connection with Spotify's Mental Health Awareness initiative and the tracks are currently featured on their LoFi Beats playlist. Driving more than five billion streams since the program began in 2017, Spotify Singles was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, the songs of the artists they love, or an original song. To date, there have been over 600 recordings from more than 300 artists across all genres.

Listen to the new album of singles here: