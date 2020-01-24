Assuming We Survive Drop 'Lost' Video

Southern California rockers Assuming We Survive have dropped a music video for their track "Lost" which is now streaming. Listen below.

"Lost" appears on the band's "The Enemy Within" EP.

The boys will soon be heading out on a west coast tour supporting The Classic Crime (January 31-February 14). Tickets for all shows on sale here.

The band will be playing their 2018 'Chapters' EP and 2019 'The Enemy Within' EP in full.

Frontman Adrian Estrella says, "We're very excited to go on tour with our new friends The Classic Crime to start out the year. Looking forward to coming back to these cities on a new EP."

AWS recently signed with OH-based InVogue Records and released a new single and video "Too Close" which is streaming here: https://orcd.co/tooclose.

Watch the music video for "Lost" below.

Tour Dates (supporting The Classic Crime)

JAN 31 Dante's- Portland, OR

FEB 02 The Boardwalk- Orangevale, CA

FEB 04 Fulton 55- Fresno, CA

FEB 07 Brick By Brick- San Diego, CA

FEB 08 Nile Theater- Mesa, AZ

FEB 10 The Jam Spot- Albuquerque, NM

FEB 11 Roxy Theatre- Denver, CO

FEB 13 Kilby Court- Salt Lake City, UT

FEB 14 The Shredder- Boise, ID

FEB 15 The Crocodile- Seattle, WA





