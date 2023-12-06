Asia Chow Introduces Her Indie-Folk Career With Debut Single 'Days Unchanged'

Indie-folk newcomer Asia Chow introduces listeners to a new side of her artistry with her debut single “Days Unchanged.” Delicate in instrumentation and guided by her lush, resonant voice, the song is a confessional tale of the sliding scales of time alone being seen as isolating or something to cherish.

Preceded by her successful modeling career, Chow always felt the pull to create music. First picking up the guitar in high school, she typically kept her music making isolated to the confines of her bedroom. Like many of us, the global pandemic made her rethink a lot of things and come to the conclusion that she didn't want to live a life without ever taking a serious swing at a music career. Fearing that her shyness made her seem closed off, music has always felt like her most direct form of communication.

On the creation of her first single, Chow said, “I woke up in not the cheeriest of moods the morning I wrote ‘Days Unchanged.' I had been going through a period of extreme social isolation and the monotony of my days was starting to get to me. I went on my daily morning walk with my dog and even though it was a particularly foggy morning, the weather and my surroundings were familiar and comforting to me.”

She continues, “Though I was struggling with dreading a different type of familiarity earlier that morning, I felt gratitude during my walk for certain aspects of the repetitiveness/cyclical nature of life. After I came home, the lyrics to ‘Days Unchanged' were born out of these thoughts. I needed to write about what I was feeling about familiar days, isolation, and the duality of how time can be simultaneously perceived as passing both quickly and slowly.”

In honor of her debut single release, tonight Chow will host an exclusive and intimate release celebration in Los Angeles. Guests will be treated to a cocktail hour, a special performance of “Days Unchanged” and more new music.

ABOUT ASIA CHOW

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, Asia Chow was raised on a steady diet of Mahler and 70s rock. Though she now makes music that lies at the intersection of folk, country, and nostalgic pop, as a teenager Chow emulated her rock guitar idols. However, she quickly realized that she felt more at home fingerpicking an acoustic guitar and found her voice through the solace of solitude. Post-college in New York, Chow continued to hone her songwriting craft while also working as a model to support herself and her music.

An avid lover of art and style, she has worked with renowned photographers including Steven Meisel, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Tim Walker, and Inez and Vinoodh. She has also been featured in campaigns for brands such as Shiseido, Zac Posen, David Webb, and Givenchy. She has graced the pages of Vogue, French Vogue, W Magazine, V Magazine, international editions of Vanity Fair, and the cover of Vogue Italia.

Heavily influenced by her studies as an English major, Chow writes, produces, and performs music that aims to underscore the power of words. A shy person by nature, Chow finds that what she is unable to say through speech is often best expressed through song. She writes deeply personal lyrics that communicate her innermost thoughts and hopes that the vulnerability in her music can bring comfort to her listeners the same way that her favorite musicians' work have done for her.

photo by Mert Alas