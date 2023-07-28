Ashnikko Unveils New Single 'Cheerleader' Off Debut Album 'WEEDKILLER'

The track is off her highly anticipated debut album WEEDKILLER, out August 25th. 

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Blue-haired pop disruptor Ashnikko unveils new single “Cheerleader,” the latest off her highly anticipated debut album WEEDKILLER, out August 25th. 

“Cheerleader” is a siren song about modern beauty standards, undercutting imagery of a poised, pom-pom waving poster-girl with blades, blood stains and broken faces. Like a funhouse mirror it warps the infamous cheer from the opening scene of the early 2000’s movie Bring It On into a critique of our cultural obsession with perfection.  

About the track, Ashnikko explains, “It’s twisting this perfect cheerleader into a monstrosity. It’s commentary on the need to be fable to be commercially viable, and I really do feel that pressure. It’s so tiring and played out. No matter how much logic I’ve built up in my head, there’s still some carnal part of my brain that says ‘you have to be fable to sell this music, bitch!’ It’s draining on my spirit and makes me feel like I have literal car exhaust in my brain.” 

Ashnikko’s debut album WEEDKILLER is a collection of irresistible songs that perfect the bold, genre-blending sound that has defined her work to date. The WEEDKILLER universe that Ashnikko has created is a dystopian fantasy that tells the story of a fae civilization occupied and destroyed by machines that feed on organic matter where the faerie protagonist seeks revenge by becoming part machine - a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology.

Full of equal parts naked vulnerability and joyful rebellion, WEEDKILLER gives a thundering voice to the oppressed. Pre-order WEEDKILLER here, and see details about the exclusive box set here. 

Next up, she’ll bring her WEEDKILLER World Tour – her biggest headline tour to date – to audiences around the globe beginning this September. See a full list of upcoming dates in North America below, including a not-to-be-missed show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Halloween night. Ashnikko will also host a number of fan pop-ups and in-store events leading up to the WEEDKILLER release – see details here

WEEDKILLER WORLD TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICA LEG

September 10 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 12 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

September 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT!)

September 16 - Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! (SOLD OUT!)

September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 21 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

September 22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (SOLD OUT!)

September 23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 25 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT!)

September 26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 30, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT!)

October 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT!)

October 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT!)

October 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT!)

October 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

October 7 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando (SOLD OUT!)

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT!)

October 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant (SOLD OUT!)

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 16 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Rockwell

October 19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT!)

October 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

October 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

October 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (SOLD OUT!)

October 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

October 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium



