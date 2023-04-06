Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ashnikko Unleashes Epic Title Track 'WEEDKILLER' Ahead of Coachella Debut

The track is the latest single off her highly-anticipated new album coming June 2.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Arriving just one week ahead of her debut Coachella performance, blue-haired superstar Ashnikko (she/they) unleashes epic title track "WEEDKILLER," the latest single off her highly-anticipated new album coming June 2nd via Warner Records.

With arresting pop hooks and the atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic action film, "WEEDKILLER" comes through like an artillery barrage. On the new single, Ashnikko delves deeper into the dystopian fantasy concept behind her forthcoming debut album, which she thoughtfully crafted alongside longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller [Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama] as a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology.

Ashnikko explains, "This is the song that spawned the whole album. It's the climax of the record, the epic fight scene in the wasteland. Swords drawn, roots deep into the ground, I have come here to photosynthesize and eliminate the weedkillers. It is a violent fantastical storytelling set in my realm."

Tickets to Ashnikko's upcoming 2023 WEEDKILLER World Tour - her biggest headline tour to date - are selling rapidly across North America, UK & Europe, with sold-out dates in Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Amsterdam, and many more. See a full list of upcoming dates in North America below.

WEEDKILLER WORLD TOUR 2023 - NORTH AMERICA LEG

April 14, 2023 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 21, 2023 - Indio, CA - Coachella

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT!)

September 16 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! (SOLD OUT!)

September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 21 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

September 22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (SOLD OUT!)

September 23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT!)

September 26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 30, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT!)

October 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT!)

October 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT!)

October 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT!)

October 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

October 7 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando (SOLD OUT!)

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT!)

October 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant (SOLD OUT!)

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 16 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Rockwell

October 19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT!)

October 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (SOLD OUT!)



KiNG MALA Releases New Track dirty dishes Photo
KiNG MALA Releases New Track 'dirty dishes'
Unlike the cheeky confidence she exuded in her viral hit “she calls me daddy,” KiNG MALA is softening her edges on “dirty dishes” to share a vulnerable narrative about putting someone else first – the sunny vocals, nostalgia-inducing basslines, and ethereal guitar chords are Cascade bright.
Oscar Lang Releases A Song About Me Single; Announces Album Photo
Oscar Lang Releases 'A Song About Me' Single; Announces Album
Listen to lead single “A Song About Me,” a track recalling past love that delivers a soaring landscape of strings-soaked melodies and resounding instrumentals, which arrives accompanied by a powerfully staged music video stylistically reminiscent of a 70s TV Variety Show.
Paris Paloma Breaks Onto US & UK Charts with Empowering labour Photo
Paris Paloma Breaks Onto US & UK Charts with Empowering 'labour'
Paris Paloma’s feminist anthem “labour” continues to make waves worldwide. The goosebump-inducing battle cry against misogyny broke onto the U.K. Official Chart last week at #29, and this week makes its  Billboard chart debuts, including #13 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, #13 Digital Song Sales, #12 Emerging Artists and #17 Bubbling Under Hot 100.
Hannah Grae Releases Brand New Single Jaded Photo
Hannah Grae Releases Brand New Single 'Jaded'
Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles and modern storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and Taylor Swift – Hannah’s self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.

Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share