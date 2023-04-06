Ashnikko Unleashes Epic Title Track 'WEEDKILLER' Ahead of Coachella Debut

Arriving just one week ahead of her debut Coachella performance, blue-haired superstar Ashnikko (she/they) unleashes epic title track "WEEDKILLER," the latest single off her highly-anticipated new album coming June 2nd via Warner Records.

With arresting pop hooks and the atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic action film, "WEEDKILLER" comes through like an artillery barrage. On the new single, Ashnikko delves deeper into the dystopian fantasy concept behind her forthcoming debut album, which she thoughtfully crafted alongside longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller [Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama] as a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology.

Ashnikko explains, "This is the song that spawned the whole album. It's the climax of the record, the epic fight scene in the wasteland. Swords drawn, roots deep into the ground, I have come here to photosynthesize and eliminate the weedkillers. It is a violent fantastical storytelling set in my realm."

Tickets to Ashnikko's upcoming 2023 WEEDKILLER World Tour - her biggest headline tour to date - are selling rapidly across North America, UK & Europe, with sold-out dates in Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Amsterdam, and many more.

