Ashnikko Unleashes Epic Title Track 'WEEDKILLER' Ahead of Coachella Debut
The track is the latest single off her highly-anticipated new album coming June 2.
Arriving just one week ahead of her debut Coachella performance, blue-haired superstar Ashnikko (she/they) unleashes epic title track "WEEDKILLER," the latest single off her highly-anticipated new album coming June 2nd via Warner Records.
With arresting pop hooks and the atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic action film, "WEEDKILLER" comes through like an artillery barrage. On the new single, Ashnikko delves deeper into the dystopian fantasy concept behind her forthcoming debut album, which she thoughtfully crafted alongside longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller [Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama] as a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology.
Ashnikko explains, "This is the song that spawned the whole album. It's the climax of the record, the epic fight scene in the wasteland. Swords drawn, roots deep into the ground, I have come here to photosynthesize and eliminate the weedkillers. It is a violent fantastical storytelling set in my realm."
Tickets to Ashnikko's upcoming 2023 WEEDKILLER World Tour - her biggest headline tour to date - are selling rapidly across North America, UK & Europe, with sold-out dates in Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Amsterdam, and many more. See a full list of upcoming dates in North America below.
WEEDKILLER WORLD TOUR 2023 - NORTH AMERICA LEG
April 14, 2023 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 21, 2023 - Indio, CA - Coachella
September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT!)
September 16 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)
September 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! (SOLD OUT!)
September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
September 21 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
September 22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (SOLD OUT!)
September 23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)
September 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT!)
September 26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
September 30, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT!)
October 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT!)
October 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT!)
October 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT!)
October 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard
October 7 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando (SOLD OUT!)
October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
October 11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT!)
October 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant (SOLD OUT!)
October 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (SOLD OUT!)
October 16 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Rockwell
October 19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT!)
October 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT!)
October 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
October 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (SOLD OUT!)