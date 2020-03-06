Ashnikko Shares New Track 'Tantrum'

London-based rapper Ashnikko has unveiled her latest empowering f*ck you anthem, "Tantrum," out now on Warner Records. Later this month, she will hit the road with Doja Cat, making stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more. Check out dates below, and stay tuned for the official "Tantrum" video coming next week.

Listen to "Tantrum" below!

The new track comes on the heels of a whirlwind year for Ashnikko, catapulted by her breakout TikTok-fueled hit "Stupid," which has now reached 300 million streams worldwide and earned acclaim from the likes of The Fader, PAPER, Rolling Stone, NYLON, Genius, Pitchfork, and more. Her latest EP Hi, It's Me is released on exclusive blue vinyl today, filled with tracks designed to embolden autonomous women, including "Stupid." Most recently, Ashnikko wrapped 20+ dates across North America with Danny Brown on his U Know What I'm Saying? tour.

Art, music and sexual liberation are the three most potent ingredients in Ashnikko's rebellion. Born and raised in suburban Greensboro, North Carolina, her parents raised her on a musical diet comprised exclusively of country music and Slipknot. But just as she was settling into life as an American teenager, they carted her off to Estonia, then Latvia, where she was the only American student in the public-school system, taking courses entirely in Latvian. Isolated, it catalyzed an identity crisis she's still reckoning with to this day. She buried herself in music, listening exclusively to female artists until she was 17 - specifically proudly feminist and sex positive female artists - all of whom shaped her early sound. She used to receive death threats as a woman trying to make music in the "very patriarchal" Baltics. As soon as she turned 18, she moved to London and spent her nights wandering nightclubs and open mics, eventually establishing a home for herself within the OddChild community.

Tour Dates w/ Doja Cat

March 25 Chicago, IL Avondale

March 26 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

March 30 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

March 31 Boston, MA The Big Night

April 1 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

April 3 Charlotte, NC The Underground

April 9 Austin, TX Emo's

April 14 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

April 15 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom





