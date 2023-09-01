Ashnikko Launches Philanthropic Partnership with Roblox & One Tree Planted

The Roblox partnership is beginning at 3pm PT/6pm ET today!

Sep. 01, 2023

Ashnikko Launches Philanthropic Partnership with Roblox & One Tree Planted

Endeavoring to make the world a greener (and better) place, blue-haired superstar Ashnikko launches a new Roblox activation in Harmony Hills in partnership with the One Tree Planted foundation.

Starting today, players can drop into the popular music-themed social roleplay game and explore and plant virtual trees in Ashnikko’s Community Garden.  Virtual trees in turn grant access to exclusive Ashnikko-inspired rewards, including FREE limited UGC items.

However, the impact of this initiative resounds far beyond the universe of the game because each tree planted in Ashnikko’s garden will help support One Tree Planted’s core mission to restore forests, create vital habitats for diverse species, and foster positive change in real-life. Play along here starting at 3pm PT/6pm ET today!

The activation runs through September 28 and follows last week’s highly-anticipated release of Ashnikko’s first-ever full length album, WEEDKILLER, which debuted last week to critical acclaim from around the globe, including NPR, Associated Press, Rolling Stone, NME, Billboard, NYLON, and many more. Most recently, she graces the cover of UPROXX’s brand new August 2023 digital issue – see it here.

Proceeds from pre-orders of WEEDKILLER also benefitted One Tree Planted’s mission. The foundation’s ethos aligns with the album’s universe. Across the LP, she tells the story of a fae civilization occupied and destroyed by machines that feed on organic matter. The faerie protagonist seeks revenge by becoming part machine - a poetic commentary on environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology.

Beginning this month, she’ll bring her biggest headline tour to date, the WEEDKILLER World Tour, to audiences around the globe. See a full list of her nearly sold-out dates in North America here, including a not-to-be-missed show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Halloween night. Ashnikko also hosted a number of fan pop-ups and in-store events leading up to the WEEDKILLER release – see details here.



