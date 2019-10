Just in time for spooky season, London-based rapper Ashnikko has shared her latest video, "Halloweenie II: Pumpkin Spice." Last year, she began her annual Halloween tradition with "Halloweenie."

Watch the video below!

Ashnikko's hit "Stupid" has rapidly become a viral sensation, going from 15K to 29M global streams in a few short weeks, thanks to its popularity on TikTok, including a recent post by Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. .





