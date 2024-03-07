Ashley Elle Tries To Salvage A One-Sided Love In Latest Single 'Save Us'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ashley Elle's melancholy anthem, “Save Us,” is the latest in her repertoire of sad-girl pop hits. In “Save Us,” she takes listeners on the very relatable emotional rollercoaster of wanting to be with someone who continually hurts and gaslights you into staying until you break. “Save Us” is now available on all digital platforms.

As Ashley Elle continues to develop her authentic sound, she recruited a top-notch team to bring “Save Us” to life. The song was co-written by Ashley Elle, Hank Compton, and Jamie McLaughlin, who also produced the track, and Jake Saghi was brought in as the sound engineer. The song opens with a beat that sounds like a heavy heartbeat juxtaposed with Ashley Elle's wispy vocals that invite her listeners to feel her pain. The song tells the all-too-relatable story of being at a party, while your significant other is too drunk to realize they hurt you again. Fed up with all of the lies and games, she writes lines like, “I don't want to talk… I don't want to hear it through. I don't want to speak. Nothing left to save. Nothing left to save if you don't want to save us too.”

The song makes it clear that she is over being the one who's constantly trying and being gaslit. The somber lyrics and melancholic musical tones create a poignant emotional soundtrack with listeners hanging on every word. “‘Save Us' represents the messiness and complexities of love and relationships,” explains Ashley Elle. “It highlights how oftentimes one person is more committed to (or interested in) the relationship than the other and unfortunately, that is not enough to save it.” This complexity of love seeps into the hearts of everyone who has experienced a one-sided love.

From a young age, Ashley Elle's passion for music was evident to all as she learned to play the guitar and piano, and also took up singing. Her initial shyness was overcome when her father encouraged her to record in a studio, which helped her truly flourish.

Ashley Elle's artistry can be tied to some of her musical influences like Lennon Stella, Lizzie McAlpine, and Gracie Abrams, who also share themes of growing up, heartbreak, and the human experience. Her distinct sound has been engaging audiences since her first publishing deal in 2019. Since then, Ashley Elle has been praised in Wonderland, Kings of A&R, CelebMix, Ones to Watch, and Fashionably Early, and has amassed over 560K streams on Spotify.

Ashley Elle's style of sad-girl pop is making big waves in the music scene right now and her latest single is sure to be a fan favorite. Stream "Save Us" now on all digital music platforms and join the club for broken-hearted alt-pop listeners by following her on Instagram @AashleyElle or by visiting AshleyElleMusic.com.