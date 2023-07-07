Ashley Cooke Unlocks Two More Songs From Debut Album 'Shot in the Dark'

Big Loud's country songstress, Ashley Cooke, continues to build excitement around her debut album as she unlocks two additional tracks from her highly-anticipated first record, shot in the dark.

Following the album announcement from the Grand Ole Opry stage, Cooke, “known for her honeyed vocals and personal songwriting” (American Songwriter), continues to give fans a glimpse into the heartfelt depths of her debut collection with brand-new songs “your place” and “enough to leave” available everywhere now. Today's releases showcase the wide spectrum of emotions and raw relatability that can be expected from her forthcoming record.

“One of the coolest parts about releasing an album with 24 songs is that I can really dive deep into all the different sides of my experiences and feelings,” reflects Cooke. “The songs I'm releasing today explore two different emotions I have experienced after relationships ended, both are ultimately about seeking happiness after it didn't work out. Breakups are complicated, and 'your place' and 'enough to leave' both dig into that.”

“your place” is a captivating anthem of self-empowerment and setting boundaries and is released today with a brand-new music video, Co-written by Cooke with Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell, this empowering track showcases Cooke's commanding vocals as she reclaims her power and strength after being wronged in a relationship. The dynamic musical arrangement adds a fresh twist to an all-too-familiar feeling – he made his bed, and she's not sleeping in it.

On the flip side of heartbreak is “enough to leave” – a poignant and emotional track inspired by sage advice from her mother. Cooke describes it as the most challenging song to write on the album, and enlisted the talents of Matt Roy and Lauren Weintraub to bring it to life. Exploring the difficult decision of walking away from a relationship, Cooke's emotive vocals find her grappling with the revelation that sometimes setting the wrong person free is the kindest thing you can do for them.

Just two weeks ago, Cooke gave fans the first taste of what to expect of the freshman record, stunning with title-track “shot in the dark,” “tastes like” and the heartfelt duet “mean girl” (feat. Colbie Caillat). After the early tracks dropped, Holler noted “it seems shot in the dark could well be the album to launch the fast-emerging artist into Country's upper echelons.”

As the release of shot in the dark approaches on July 21, her debut album promises to showcase the pages of her journal laid bare for all to see. With its sun-kissed melodies and genuine lyrics, the collection stands as a testament to the roller coaster of life, inviting listeners to come along for the ride to experience each raw and relatable moment. The 24-song project is poised to be one of longest debut albums by a female country artist to date.

Continuing another robust year of touring that has included her first overseas performance at C2C, tours with Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis and Brett Young, Cooke is set to join country megastar Luke Bryan's Country On Tour this summer, kicking off next week on July 13 in Hershey, Pa.. On Aug. 23, Cooke will launch her first-ever headlining tour, shot in the dark Tour, in her home-state of Fla. in Panama City.

ABOUT ASHLEY COOKE

With Big Loud / Back Blocks Music country artist Ashley Cooke, it's best to know what you're getting into – because this emerging star is the definition of more than meets the eye. A graceful exterior matched by a casual-cool nature. Skillfully crafted lyrics and a knack for unforgettable performance. Effortless vocal beauty and a bold sense of internal grit, freely mixing it up with the boys while she rallies the girls.

And most important, a passion for capturing the magic between heartbeats, each moment as unique as she is. Still early in her journey, being herself has already served Cooke well. It has led to over 200M global streams with chart climbing hits like “Never Til Now” with Brett Young, Ryman and Grand Ole Opry debuts, national TV appearances on ABC's “The Bachelorette,” tours with Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan and more.

Hailing from Parkland, Fla. and moved by emotional hit makers like Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson and more, Cooke embraces the energy of pop and depth of country, writing her first song by age 11.

Cooke moved to Nashville at 18 and attended the prestigious Belmont University – but unlike so many others, she did not study music. After entering the schools revered Country Showcase on a whim and winning, Cooke decided to pursue music for a year. When the pandemic had other plans, Cooke went to TikTok where she built a thriving fanbase, writing and sharing country music on her own terms.

And now, on July 21, the next chapter begins with her debut album shot in the dark. Unfolding as if they were ripped from pages of her personal journal, Cooke's sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop country is on full display in the collection's 24 tracks, inspired by true tales of love, heartbreak and all the moments in between.

Fully capturing the essence of a daring twenty-something growing up, chasing her dreams and taking risks, Cooke infuses heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies and raw relatability as she invites listeners to come along for the ride.

