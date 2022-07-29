Ashe Releases New Track “Shower With My Clothes On”

Today, California-based, RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ashe reveals her brand new song, and accompanying video, "Shower With My Clothes On" - available everywhere via Mom+Pop Music. The song is taken from her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae, out on October 14th.

On the new track, Ashe shares, "Shower With My Clothes On" is what my head feels like when it's spinning; out of control anxiety and the world feeling like it's closing in on you. It's about remembering those last few moments in a relationship when you're hopelessly hanging on but know you have to let go."

The "Shower With My Clothes On" music video, directed by Jason Lester and produced by Laura Burhenn for Our Secret Handshake, finds Ashe in a photo booth, hiding in plain sight and seemingly remaining in the same place as the world outside continues. The video features several friends and collaborators from Ashe's musical orbit, including Ian Franzino, Noah Conrad, Paula Peralta, Cristina Acevedo, Christina Bryson, Mira Brock, Jason Lester, Laura Burhenn and Erikx DiSantis.

The song follows earlier tracks - "Angry Woman" "Hope You're Not Happy" and "Another Man's Jeans" - to be taken from Rae, the follow up to her breakthrough debut, Ashlyn. That record spawned multiple global hits, including "The Moral Of The Story" and "Till Forever Falls Apart" - with FINNEAS - which was named one of the best songs of 2021 by the Los Angeles Times and surpassed 126 million streams on Spotify.

Ashe's meteoric rise includes amassing over 1.8 billion streams, 230 million video views, 7.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and a 4 million combined social media reach. She has a diverse group of notable fans including Diane Keaton, Brian Wilson, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, FINNEAS, Maggie Rogers, Dove Cameron, Arlo Parks and Sam Fischer. Stereogum praised her as a "wonderfully engaging writer with a flair for the dramatic," while ELLE called her "an incredible lyricist" and Variety declared she's a "giant young talent."

Ashe is back on the road for a string of U.S. summer dates along with a run in Australia and New Zealand on her Is It Me Or Is It Hot Tour. Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand shows go on sale today at 10AM AEST at www.ashe-music.com/tour.