Ashe Releases New Track 'Love Is Letting Go' Featuring Diane Keaton

California-based, RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ashe releases her newest track "Love is Letting Go" - featuring Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton - available everywhere via Mom+Pop Music. The song is taken from Ashe's forthcoming sophomore album Rae, out on October 14th.

"Love is Letting Go" is a tender ballad Ashe penned about losing her brother to addiction. After reading Diane Keaton's memoir "Brother & Sister" and learning that she too lost her brother, Ashe invited her to sing on the track. The elegant, and heartfelt track features both their voices blending together beautifully over a soft acoustic guitar.

While Diane Keaton's soulful vocals have been captured on screen in movies from Annie Hall to And So It Goes - as well as a legendary musical performance on Johnny Carson Show' Tonight Show in 1973 - she has never released any recordings.

As a fan of Diane's work, Ashe was well aware of her favorite actress' vocal prowess and the idea to ask her to collaborate seemed both obvious and fantastical. Says Ashe, "I've spent the better part of my life idolizing and revering Diane Keaton, watching the choices she made, her career, how she treated people, how she acted in interviews - there's no one like her. Frankly, and I could care less if this sounds dramatic, there isn't an Ashe without a Diane Keaton. Her existence has uniquely shaped me into who I am as an artist and even more so as a person. I might as well be jumping off a cliff when I say "I have a song coming out with Diane Keaton." I'm not sure if this process will ever feel real for me but what I do know is that when people say "don't meet your heroes".. that's true - unless it's Diane Keaton."

The song follows earlier releases "Emotional" "Shower With My Clothes On" "Angry Woman" "Hope You're Not Happy" and "Another Man's Jeans" - to be taken from Rae, the follow up to her breakthrough debut, Ashlyn. That record spawned multiple global hits, including "Moral Of The Story" and "Till Forever Falls Apart" - with FINNEAS - which was named one of the best songs of 2021 by the Los Angeles Times and surpassed 145 million streams on Spotify.

Ashe's meteoric rise includes amassing over 1.8 billion streams, 230 million video views, 8.9 million monthly Spotify listeners and a 4 million combined social media reach. She has a diverse group of notable fans including Diane Keaton, Brian Wilson, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, FINNEAS, Maggie Rogers, Dove Cameron, Arlo Parks and Sam Fischer. Stereogum praised her as a "wonderfully engaging writer with a flair for the dramatic," while ELLE called her "an incredible lyricist" and Variety declared she's a "giant young talent."

Like a character out of your favorite movie or a novel you can't put down, Ashe possesses her own mystique rooted in quiet wisdom, yet amplified with vibrance and spirit. For as much as she embodies timeless California cool (northern or southern, take your pick), she's got enough gusto and moxie to hang on the East Coast or down South. Musically, she slides untouchable hooks over dusty instrumentation, connecting Laurel Canyon eloquence with UK rock scope.

Attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, she kickstarted her journey with the single "Used To It" in 2017 followed by The Rabbit Hole EP a year later. Teaming up with FINNEAS as producer, she reached critical mass on 2019's Moral of the Story: Chapter 1 EP. The single "Moral of the Story" appeared in NETFLIX's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and exploded on streaming platforms, earning RIAA Platinum status in the US and Silver in the UK.

Her 2021 full-length debut, Ashlyn, arrived to widespread critical acclaim from Variety, Nylon, Billboard, and more. Beyond tallying nearly 2 billion total streams, she took over television with performances on TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, American Idol, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Now, she turns the page on another chapter of her story with her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae, led by early singles "Another Man's Jeans," "Hope You're Not Happy," and "Angry Woman" [Mom + Pop].

Watch the new music video here: