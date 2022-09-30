Ash Lune Releases New Single 'Autophobic'

Earlier this month Ash Lune made her live debut on the triple j unearthed stage at Bigsound and today she rounds the month out with brand new single and video "Autophobic". Deep grungy guitars mixed with driving melodies, we're seeing a new side of Ash Lune on "Autophobic."

"Autophobic was the last song I wrote for this EP, so it's the closest you get to my life's actual timeline. I wanted to write a song about my autophobia and anxious attachment pattern but I didn't want to be all cranky and emotional about it. I wanted to own it. Perhaps in the future I'll be able to change my ways and overcome my fears but in the present, I'm not going to be ashamed of it. My next body of work explores a similar vibe to this song, so this is only a small introduction to the sound I'll be exploring soon. This is also my favourite song on this EP." says Ash Lune of the track.

Lune continues about the video "I'd say this was definitely one of the more difficult music videos I had to shoot. I landed in Sydney and directly reached the set for hair and makeup. Before that, I was at rehearsals for my live debut show as a triple J unearthed winner at Bigsound. I was running on about three hours of sleep before the shoot and had to fly back the next day for rehearsals to continue everyday till my show. I didn't expect the final product to turn out that beautiful. Paven and his team are creative geniuses and they got everything back to us so quick. I remember telling myself if I can pull this music video off with the live show being good too. I think I pleasantly surprised myself that week."

'"Autophobic," will join previously released single "Sugarcoat" on a 5-track EP The Mind Palace to be released on 4 November on Nettwerk. This is Ash Lune's second EP, following on from her debut, Broken Science Experiments which was released earlier this year.

Since her appearance on the music scene in 2021, Ash Lune has won fans from the likes of Notion, The Forty-Five, Rolling Stone India, DIY and more. Her music has received airplay from across the world including Jack Saunders at Radio 1 UK, and KCRW in the USA.

Although deeply contemporary, there's a timelessness to Lune's music that belies its creator's tender years. Across her music, Lune excavates the deepest recesses of her heart in order to create music that speaks to everyone, across seas, across cultures, and across all walks of life.

Watch the new music video here: