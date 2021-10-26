Artson Shares New 'I Believe' Single from Upcoming Album

If "Heavy Heart," Artson's first single off his Queendom album, was a glimpse at his battle with depression throughout the pandemic, his latest single "I Believe" reflects that moment he broke through and found his love for life again thanks to the love of his life.

"I felt like I had been drowning quietly for months, unable to breathe or see life clearly," he shares about the early months of living in lockdown. "But my wife... She moves through life like water, always finding a way to overcome anything that comes at us. Being around that energy isn't just a breath of fresh air after feeling like you've been suffocating. It's contagious. Like no matter how dark the world can be at times, life is too precious to ever give up on. Love is why I believe."

While over the course of his career Artson has delivered countless club bangers, boom bap classics and Hip Hop anthems, the lyrics for "I Believe" float soulfully over a timelessly ethereal beat. It's reminiscent of fan favorites like "Reachin', Seekin',and Dreamin'" off the Brave Star album, or "What You Gonna Do?" off the Can I Get It album. Not only does he reinforce his versatility as an artist, his willingness to stay authentic and be open about the chapters of his life is always refreshing.

After a year of loss and turmoil, Artson opens up about the love and partnership that has been both his inspiration and anchor in the storm on his latest album.

While Artson kicked off 2020 delivering a heavy dose of funkified sonic brilliance on the all-star collabo album Brown Fist Emoji with Redcloud, PJ Vegas, and Crystle Lightning, and singles like "Turtle Island" with legendary Grammy and JUNO Award-winning producer, David Strickland, like many artists, Artson was forced to find creative refuge while the pandemic rocked the world and nearly shattered the music industry. Through his darkest hour, he turned to music for medicine and found inspiration in the love that's been the backbone of his career for the last 12 years.

Despite the massive disruptions to the industry and our collective global society in 2020, Brown Fist Emoji and "Turtle Island" went on to sweep numerous categories at the International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards including Best Music Video for "It's Like That" off Brown Fist Emoji, and Single of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for "Turtle Island." And as the world struggles to build a path forward after the pandemic, Artson emerges from a year of almost complete isolation with Queendom, an album that not only opens a window to his heart but also shows off a new range of depth for him as an artist.

Listen to the new single here: