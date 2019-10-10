Artists Den To Kick-Off Season 14 Of 'Live From The Artists Den' With Echosmith

Artists Den, a critically acclaimed television music series best known for presenting intimate concerts by extraordinary artists in non-traditional settings, revealed today that Multi-platinum alt-pop sibling trio Echosmith will headline the first installment of Season 14.



Echosmith: Live from the Artists Den, presented by Brookfield Properties, will tape from a secret venue in New York City on Tuesday, October 22. The episode will air at a later date on American Public Television.



"We're so excited to come back to New York and play so many new songs for the first time. NYC has always held a special place in our hearts because we've had some of our best shows there. So, it just feels so right and exciting to be starting this new era with our fans," said Echosmith.



"Artists Den is thrilled to bring Echosmith to our stage as we start our 14th season. I've been a fan since the beginning and Sydney's voice is pure bliss. This is a show you won't want to miss," said Mark Lieberman, Creator, Artists Den.



"Brookfield Properties is honored to partner with Artists Den on the filming of Echosmith: Live from the Artists Den. This partnership is a true embodiment of our placemaking expertise and ability to bring dynamic spaces alive through curated art and culture experiences for our properties globally," said Sara Fay, Vice President of Brookfield Properties.



Artists Den events are free and invitation-only. General Admission audience members are randomly selected through ticket sweepstakes, accessible via the Artists Den mailing list. To enter the sweepstakes, fans can visit artistsden.com/join. To enter for a chance to win tickets to Echosmith: Live from the Artists Den, fans can enter the sweepstakes at https://artistsden.com/echosmith starting at 1:00pm ET on Thursday, October 10.



Echosmith recently returned with their bouncy alt-pop anthem "Lonely Generation" which features a glistening neon beat, a sunny chant, and acoustic guitar. The trio - Sydney (lead vocals/keyboard), Noah (vocals/bass) and Graham Sierota (drums) first showcased their melodic, New Wave-influenced sound with their triple-platinum hit, "Cool Kids," which notched a quarter-of-a-billion Spotify streams, and the double-platinum song "Bright" from their breakout RIAA gold debut album Talking Dreams, followed by the Inside A Dream EP. Simultaneously, Sydney stood out as a positive cultural force, whether acting as a brand ambassador for Coach, designing a line for Hollister, or dueting on stage with Taylor Swift. The sibling trio, who released their bold, synth-driven Top 20 Hot AC hit "Over My Head" in 2018, has earned critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Vulture, MTV, Elle, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, NYLON, and more. Along the way, the trio has captivated crowds worldwide, toured with twenty one pilots and Pentatonix, garnered over 1 billion streams, and performed on numerous national TV programs including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Earlier this year, Echosmith joined for King & Country for the powerful Top 20 Hot AC "God Only Knows" (Timbaland Remix) and also collaborated with Audien on the Top 40 radio single and Top 10 Billboard Dance Chart hit "Favorite Sound."



Live from the Artists Den connects fans with unique and intimate musical experiences from some of the industry's finest talent. The Artists Den series has featured John Legend, alt-j, Alabama Shakes, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Lady Antebellum, The Killers, Zac Brown Band, Shawn Mendes, Charli XCX and countless others. Historic venues include Graceland, the first art museum in America, a 1930s silent movie theater, the world's oldest merchant sailing vessel, the New York Public Library, The World's Fair, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For additional information, visit artistsden.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories