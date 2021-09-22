Artist & Songwriter iamnotshane Debuts New Single 'Don't Say That'

Today, Los Angeles-based artist and songwriter iamnotshane has released a new single titled, "Don't Say That," out now via Snafu Records. Listen to the song everywhere now here + watch the official video here.

An 80s-inspired synth-pop ode to shedding insecurities and embracing your inner weirdo, "Don't Say That" comes alongside another knockout self-directed video from iamnotshane. A wink to Britney Spears' iconic "...Baby One More Time" schoolhouse visual, the video embodies imnotshane's not-so-subtle rallying cry to, "dance weird, have fun, fall in love, and not worry about what anybody thinks."

Today's release and iamnotshane's additional 2021 output is an addendum to his early 2021 debut album, One Less Year Alive, and serve as a precursor to a forthcoming European + U.S. headline tour, which will traverse 18 cities over January / February 2022. Full date listing below. Tickets on sale now here.

Jan 18 // Manchester, UK @ YES

Jan 19 // London, UK @ Omeara

Jan 21 // Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Jan 22 // Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

Jan 23 // Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka

Jan 25 // Hamburg, Germany @ Hakken

Jan 26 // Cologne, Germany @ Yuca

Jan 27 // Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan's Upstairs

Jan 31 // Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

Feb 2 // Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

Feb 3 // Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

Feb 5 // Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room

Feb 6 // Austin, TX @ Antones

Feb 8 // Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

Feb 10 // Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Feb 12 // Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Feb 16 // Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Feb 17 // Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

"Don't Say That" comes on the heels of recent single "Punch Me In The Face," an airy slice of indie/electro pop putting iamnotshane's alluring vocal and sticky-sweet melodies front and center. The song saw love from outlets like EUPHORIA., who called the track "one of his most infectious to date," while Tongue Tied Magazine proclaimed, "iamnotshane is quirky and ironic in all the best ways." The video brought the song full-circle in a rather painful way that you'll just have to see to believe.

Coming up this October, iamnotshane is set to reveal a partnership with everyone's favorite seasonal pop-up shop Spirit Halloween, featuring brand new lyric videos for songs from One Less Year Alive, with some spooky, costume-cloaked twists.

A born performer, iamnotshane began singing and songwriting at just 8 years old and soon discovered his unmatched love for storytelling. After gaining a following on tumblr posting bedroom recordings, his 2016 debut Sad EP inspired a series of VHS videos he produced - an early hint at his video-making prowess. The EP spawned his first breakout moment in the form of the official video for debut single "Insecure," which he cast, co-directed, choreographed, and edited in its entirety. The video went viral and sparked a rabid cult following of fans who appreciate the clever lyricism, visual eye-candy (see: thoroughly unique dance moves), and glaze of irony that make iamnotshane the phenom he is.

Since his 2016 debut, iamnotshane has gone on to release a 2020 self-titled EP, followed by this year's debut album, One Less Year Alive, a quarantine project he released independently spring 2021. Across all of his releases, a common thread emerges, of which he notes: "Each song is me trying to figure out life by contemplating death and the hope for something greater. I'm very open about depression and sadness, but like to contrast the dark lyrics with danceable sugary pop production and humor that brings the hope."

Adding to the creative breadth of iamnotshane's work, he also wrote and published a comic book inspired by the "Insecure" video alongside an accomplished artist in the anime community who is also a fan. He also recently finished a fantasy novel that he is currently editing. Describing his twisted artistic vision, iamnotshane reveals: "I aspire to make the world a happier place by being a combo of Walt Disney, C.S. Lewis and Alfred Hitchcock if he was a pop star."

To get a further peek inside iamnotshane's enigmatic world, listen to his 'What A Perfect Day For Crying' podcast on his Patreon.