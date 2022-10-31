Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present Sybarite5 in Concert Next Month

They will perform their Groove Machine program with new dance-inspired works along with the world premiere of “Apartments” by Jackson Greenberg.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present Sybarite5 in Concert Next Month Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present Sybarite5 opening the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series at 7:30 p.m. on November 15. They will perform their Groove Machine program with new dance-inspired works along with the world premiere of "Apartments" by Jackson Greenberg, which was commissioned for them. The piece explores the intersection between everyday sounds (rain, electrical wires, coffee machines), human communication (via string instruments), and current events (via AM news radio). The concert is sponsored by Charlotte and Charles Perret. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

Sybarite5 was founded by Sarasota native and double bassist Louis Levitt, an alumnus of the Pine View School and the Sarasota Youth Orchestra Program. The quintet includes Sami Merdinian and Suliman Tekalli, violins; Caeli Smith, viola; and Laura Andrade, cello. They will perform their Groove Machine program with new dance-inspired works; the playlist spans everything from Jessica Meyer's burlesque-influenced "Slow Burn" and Marc Mellits' "Groove Machine" to Piazzolla-inspired tangos and Bach-inspired dance suite music from the likes of Kenji Bunch, and Radiohead.

The concert also includes the world premiere of "Apartments" by Los Angeles-based composer and producer Jackson Greenberg. The piece, which was commissioned for Sybarite5, explores the intersection between everyday sounds (rain, electrical wires, coffee machines), human communication (via string instruments), and current events (via AM news radio); and the idea of the connections and separations we can feel, or ignore, with the people with whom we share our cities and buildings.

Greenberg said, "The instruments of 'Apartments' represent different humans living in different apartments: the bass represents people who live alone, and the violins, cello and viola represent couples who live together. People hear conversations muffled through the walls. Maybe they are talking about the same things. Maybe they are attempting to converse with their partner but are unable to truly hear them. Maybe they long to connect with neighbors but lack the courage to knock on their door. Or maybe they all transcend society's unspoken boundaries and come together for a singular moment. A singular conversation."

Sybarite5 has won the Concert Artists Guild Competition, enjoyed their Carnegie Hall debut, performed standing-room-only concerts at Lincoln Center and the Library of Congress, debuted albums at number one on the classical charts, and have performed in 44 states and three continents.

For more information and tickets ($30-$50), visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.




