Arthur Moon Announces Debut Album, New Single Out Now

In the last two years, Arthur Moon has become one of the most exciting avant-pop projects to come out of Brooklyn - from the release of an EP and standalone singles praised by the likes of Noisey, Stereogum and Paper to energetic and emotive shows at Elsewhere, Rough Trade, and C'mon Everybody, Arthur Moon has set out to turn pop on its head. Now, Arthur Moon (real name Lora-Faye Åshuvud) will release a debut self-titled full-length. Containing last year's dynamic singles "Standing Wave" and "Wait a Minute," Arthur Moon adds depth and levity to the layers of experimental, deconstructed pop music that have become the band's signature. The album will be released physically this June via Vinyl Me Please, and on all DSPs this August.



An upbeat, darkly bubbling peek into the new material comes via "I Feel Better." Lora-Faye explains, "I wrote this song while I was on an artist residency in the desert of New Mexico, sleeping in a single bed in a windowless room. I was reflecting on my life in New York, the propulsion of anxiety, and how to harness that anxious energy toward being a self-critical member of an artistic community."



The new single makes frequent use of a vocoder braided and twisted into live vocal harmonies, a motif in Arthur Moon's continuing theme of "incorrect" art and composition. The self-titled album dives into the concept of "incorrect music" and how it is in itself a queer impulse: breaking the rules, and finding the power that comes from doing things "wrong" by celebrating it, owning it, making it the center of the music. The music, like the artist, gleefully strikes back against normativity.

Stream "I Feel Better"





